A new Eden: UK's first deep geothermal project in 37 years comes online

The UK's first deep geothermal energy projects since 1986 has officially come online today, marking a major milestone for the clean energy sector.

Eden Geothermal today announced that its flagship project at the Eden Project in Cornwall has successfully started operation, connecting the site's iconic biomes and a new state-of-the-art nursery to a major new geothermal heat network.

The process of drilling deep into the granite at the site was finished in 2021, ahead of Eden Geothermal completing the installation of a 3.8 km heat network.

The well has a vertical depth of 4,871 metres, making it the longest geothermal well in the UK, while a 4,000 metre vacuum insulated tube has been inserted into the well to lift hot water from deep below the Earth. The resulting hot water is then passed through a heat exchanger while cooled water is re-injected into well.

The heat is then delivered via a 3.8km pipe, at around 85C to supply Eden's Biomes, offices, and new nursery with zero emission heat.

Sir Tim Smit, co-founder of the Eden Project, said the project highlighted the huge potential for geothermal energy to play a major role in the UK's net zero transition.

"Geothermal is the sleeping giant of renewables: lying not under our noses, but literally under our feet," he said. "The Netherlands' geothermal industry started with heating for greenhouses, and they are now aiming for it to contribute to a quarter of all their heating by 2050."

His comments were echoed by Gus Grand, CEO of Eden Geothermal, who said: "This is a big moment for Eden Geothermal and renewables in the UK, but we've only just begun: in the race to decarbonise, progress has been slow for heat technologies, behind electricity and transport, but geothermal energy, with its small surface impact, can be used in urban areas and for large institutions, factories, hospitals, universities and schools. This project is a great demonstration, heating a whole rainforest and commercial nursery, with hopefully a distillery on the way."

null

Eden Geothermal was formed from a three-way partnership between Eden Project Limited, EGS Energy Limited, a geothermal development and consultancy group, and BESTEC (UK) Limited, which is affiliated with specialist geothermal developer and drilling advisor BESTEC GmbH. The project was backed by £24m of funding from a combination of European Regional Development Fund, Cornwall Council, and commercial funding secured through GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited, an investment trust advised by Gravis Capital Management Ltd.

The project is at the forefront of a new pipeline of deep geothermal projects that promise to revive an industry that stalled following the installation of the UK's only deep geothermal heat network in Southampton in the late 1980s.

Steve Double, MP for Newquay and St Austell, said the region had the potential to become an important hub for a sector that the government has signalled it is keen to support as part of its updated Net Zero Strategy.

"Cornwall is widely recognised as one of the best places in the UK to exploit deep geothermal electricity generation, with the potential to enable local homes and businesses to be powered through decarbonised heat," he said. "I am pleased that geothermal has already been identified as a key opportunity in Powering Up Britain - the government's plans for net zero energy development. I look forward to working with Ministers to ensure the continued growth of the industry."

