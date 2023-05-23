From fossil gas to clean tech supply chains: Five key green takeaways from Japan's G7 Summit

Michael Holder
clock • 17 min read
Credit: G7
Image:

Credit: G7

The G7 economies remained steadfast in their support for Ukraine, clean energy, and global climate goals, but delivery plans remain somewhat less clear

It is in many ways a remarkable feature of contemporary international relations that the level of support for war-torn Ukraine collectively shown by the West remains so robust, despite an otherwise fractious...

More on Politics

The signing ceremony for the ammonia power plant | Credit: iStock
Politics

Global Briefing: Danish firms plot $4bn green ammonia plant in Indonesia

All the top green business news from around the world this week, including a new US-Canada electric vehicle corridor, Ireland's first ever offshore wind auction, and a slowdown in Amazon deforestation

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 19 May 2023 • 5 min read
G7 leaders are meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, for the summit this weekend | Credit: G7
Politics

Netherlands, Chile, and New Zealand urge G7 to back 'end to fossil fuel era'

Heads of state from leading economies and small island states warn 1.5C goal is in peril without more ambitious action from G7

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 19 May 2023 • 4 min read
Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps | Credit: UK Government Flickr
Politics

UK signs up to White House's Carbon Management Challenge

Energy and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps announces UK will join initiative designed to accelerate roll out of carbon capture and storage and carbon removal technologies

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 18 May 2023 • 3 min read