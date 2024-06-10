Study: G7 nations accelerate coal power phase out

All G7 nations - apart from Japan - are making progress towards decarbonising their power sectors and are on course or have taken major steps to phase-out coal-fired power by 2030.

That is the headline conclusion of the latest edition of the G7 Power Sector Scorecard, published late last week by think tank E3G, which ranks the world's leading economies on their progress towards decarbonising their electricity system.

France tops the leaderboard followed by Germany, with the UK sitting in third place just ahead of the US and Italy, with Japan lagging in last place.

The report highlights how industrialised economies are gradually phasing out coal power plants, as they ramp up investments in clean power generation, resulting in a steady reduction in carbon emissions.

However, E3G warned continued reliance on gas-fired power generation remained a major feature of power systems across all G7 nations, arguing investment in new gas infrastructure presents a major risk to the clean energy transition going forward.

The UK's ongoing reliance on gas power in particular poses a major challenge to the nation's decarbonisation journey, the think tank warned, especially given the failure to adequately ramp up investment in renewables and grid flexibility technologies.

"The G7 countries have shown global leadership when they committed to reaching a net zero power sector by 2035, a target all OECD countries must achieve if the world is to keep 1.5C within reach," said Maria Pastukhova, programme lead at E3G.

"However, the scorecard clearly shows that despite adopting some commendable policy frameworks and incentives to shape progress in the mid-term, no G7 country has a reliable and economically sound roadmap to reach this target. Their long-term visions end in reliance on backup gas power while avoiding dealing with the much-needed structural transformation of the power systems, where issues such as long-term storage, deep efficiency improvements, flexibility and digitalisation must have priority."

