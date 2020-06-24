fuel poverty
London Power: Mayor launches green energy company for city's households
Launch of City Hall-owned London Power is part of Mayor Khan's plan to make London a 'zero carbon city' by 2050
TrustMark scheme to provide certification for energy efficiency installers
New TrustMark scheme will provide accreditation for energy efficiency tradespeople alongside database to complement ECO scheme
Public outrage is our best weapon against fuel poverty
Fuel poverty will only be solved if public pressure for politicians to act is ramped up, warns Andrew Warren
At a glance: BEIS' proposals for clean energy reforms
Your need-to-know guide to the pre-recess energy policy blitz from BEIS
Are UK landlords falling foul of energy efficiency rules going unpunished?
As tighter Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) come into force, there are widespread concerns the rules are not being properly policed
Government 'will miss fuel poverty target by more than six decades'
IPPR says reform is needed of scheme for installing energy efficiency measures
Government unveils ECO overhaul in bid to target fuel poor homes
Plans to completely refocus Energy Company Obligation scheme will axe requirement to promote carbon saving measures