'Heat the human, not the home': Octopus Energy powers up electric blanket offer for vulnerable customers

Octopus Energy has this week relaunched its electric blanket scheme, announcing than an extra 20,000 free electric blankets are on offer for the company's most vulnerable customers.

The UK's largest energy supplier has distributed over 60,000 free electric blankets to customers since it launched the scheme in January 2022, and it yesterday confirmed the offer would be extended for another winter.

The company said Octopus customers with an electric blanket have seen their gas bills fall by 20 per cent on average in previous winters, while only increasing their electricity usage by 0.2 per cent - resulting in an average saving of £150 across the three months.

The relaunch of the scheme comes as growing numbers of households turn their attention to how to save energy ahead of next month's increase in the energy price cap.

Retailer John Lewis has reported a 173 per cent increase in sales of electric blankets compared to the same time period last year, while broadcaster GB News recently analysed Google Trends data and found searches for 'heated blankets' rose 300 per cent between September 9th-12th this year.

The Octopus Energy offer is delivered through the company's £30m Octo Assist Fund, and prioritises customers in particular circumstances, such as those that are medically vulnerable, elderly or living alone.

Mario Lupori, director at Octopus Energy Group, said: "We know many people are worried about the costs of heating their homes over winter. An electric blanket means you heat the human, not the home - staying warm for as little as 3p an hour. We've got 20,000 more blankets this year to give out to our most vulnerable customers and we're delighted that they will help them stay warm."

The move comes ahead of a 10 per cent increase in the energy price cap and in the midst of a major political row over the government's plans to withdraw the Winter Fuel Allowance for the vast majority of pensioners.

Green groups and fuel poverty campaigners have called on the new government to move urgently to fast track its plans to expand energy efficiency schemes and reform current programmes to ensure energy-saving upgrades are better targeted at the most vulnerable and inefficient households.

Separately, Octopus today announced a new target to deliver 100,000 'Zero Bills' homes by 2030, following a successful pilot project with housebuilder Vistry Group that saw the company offer 'zero bill' contracts to new build homes.

Octopus said it was now partnering with over 50 housebuilders - including major developers such as Bellway and Persimmon - on the initiative, which aims to deliver homes that are fully kitted out with green energy technologies such as solar panels, home batteries and heat pumps that are then connected to Octopus' smart energy management platform to optimise usage. Homeowners can then expect no energy bills for a set period if they do not exceed a 'fair use allowance'.

Following the success of trial plots in Stafford, housebuilder Bellway has committed to deliver an entire 130-plot site in Bedfordshire as 'Zero Bills' homes, while regional housebuilders Verto and GS8 have committed to making 100 per cent of their future homes 'Zero Bills' compatible.

In addition, Octopus Energy is working on retrofitting existing homes and estimates 500,000 UK properties built since 2013 could be eligible to be upgraded to 'Zero Bills' standards.

Greg Jackson, founder of Octopus Energy, said: "This new target for our 'Zero Bills' project is something that has never been done before. In just six years, 100,000 homeowners, families and couples could be living without ever having to think of an energy bill. Together with leading developers we're building a brighter future where greener living is the cheaper option, not the premium."

The new target was welcomed by John, one of Octopus Energy's first 'Zero Bills' customers from Falmouth in Cornwall. "Knowing I'll never have to worry about energy bills is incredible," he said. "Plus, it's reassuring to know we're importing energy at the greenest times, making a positive impact on the planet without having to think about it. It's great to see Octopus rolling this out at scale."

