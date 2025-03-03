How could the government bring energy bills back down?

A new report suggests zonal pricing could slash energy costs by up to £5bn a year, but leading trade bodies maintain radical reforms to the electricity market could backfire
A little over six months into its time in office and the Labour government is facing a veritable battalion of challenges. Economic growth remains sluggish, inflation is ticking up, and the Chancellor's...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.