freight
Volvo Trucks creates concept for heavy duty electric truck
Auto giant says electric truck would cut noise and air pollution at construction sites
Poo and power: Electrification and manure offer competing paths to decarbonise HGVs
Tevva and CNG Fuels announce new plans to deliver greener trucks
UPS to buy huge amount of renewable natural gas to power its truck fleet
It's the largest purchase order by any company in the US
Ban sales of diesel lorries by 2040, National Infrastructure Commission tells ministers
Hydrogen and battery electric alternatives should displace diesel lorries, advisors tell government
IKEA and shipping giant CMA CGM to pilot first sustainable marine biofuel
Swedish furniture retailer teams up with shipping giant CMA CGM, GoodShipping Program and Port of Rotterdam to test marine biofuel made from forest residues and waste cooking oil
From road pricing to rail freight: Why slashing transport emissions is not as simple as going electric
New Aldersgate Group report warns 'whole system approach' that integrates action on road, rail and public transport will be necessary to cut setcor's carbon impact
EU agrees first ever rules to tackle truck emissions
Bloc boosts clean transport agenda with plan to cut emissions from new trucks 30 per cent by 2030
Amazon pledges to halve carbon impact of shipments by 2030
E-commerce giant unveils 'Shipment Zero' vision to decarbonise its delivery systems
AB InBev launches UK trial for LNG truck
World's largest brewer trials gas-powered truck, as major corporates press EU for bolder action to drive green truck market
Telsa rival Nikola Motor unveils hydrogen lorry for Europe
The Nikola Tre is a long-range low-emission truck destined for the European Market
Plastics ban, circular design, zero emission deliveries: IKEA unveils new sustainability strategy
Fresh package of measures outlined today as part of the flatpack giant's plan to become a 'climate positive' business by 2030
EU Commission proposes first-ever truck emission targets
Commission wants to see greenhouse gas emissions from trucks cut 30 per cent by 2030
Volvo unveils second electric truck model in three weeks
Swedish car giant unveils new electric truck, this time for rubbish
Where it makes sense for fleets to go electric
For fleet managers, the decision to buy electric trucks and vans to move goods can be a complicated one
M&S teams up with Dearman to take the climate heat out of chilled deliveries
Dearman's clean cold technology will be trialled by M&S to see if it could be suitable for nationwide use
Clean Growth Plan: Why business needs to step up to the plate
Parts of the business community must up their game in the UK fight against climate change, argues Committee on Climate Change Chair Lord Deben
City of London launches cargo bike deliveries in bid to curb air pollution
Following successful trial over Christmas, bicycle deliveries will be rolled out to businesses across the Square Mile
Keep on truckin': UPS reserves 125 Tesla Semis
Tesla banks largest order yet for its'groundbreaking' electric trucks
UPS trials green 'depot-to-door' urban delivery system
Logistics company aims to cut congestion and emissions with new process using electric-assisted trailers and bicycles for last mile deliveries in London
UK Power Networks partners with UPS to drive electric freight into fast lane
UPS' central London depot will become an electric freight "hub" in the hopes of spurring the use of greener delivery vehicles