Royal Mail to halve UK deliveries by flight in carbon-cutting drive

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Royal Mail
Image:

Credit: Royal Mail

Delivery firm to transport more mail via road in a move aimed at reducing emissions and improving customer reliability

Royal Mail is scaling back deliveries by flight in the UK and will instead transport more mail by road, in a move it said would help to both improve reliability for customers and cut carbon emissions in...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

National Grid ESO: 'Decisive action' needed in next two years to enable net zero energy system

'Timely decision making': Government green lights 1.3GW of new solar farms

Most read
01

'Timely decision making': Government green lights 1.3GW of new solar farms

15 July 2024 • 6 min read
02

OVO beefs up green rewards scheme with free solar panel offer

15 July 2024 • 2 min read
03

National Grid ESO: 'Decisive action' needed in next two years to enable net zero energy system

15 July 2024 • 6 min read
04

'Seismic shift': Science Museum ends partnership with oil and gas giant Equinor

15 July 2024 • 4 min read
05

Naked Energy secures £17m funding boost for renewable heat vision

15 July 2024 • 3 min read

More on Aviation

T&E: Global consultancies' travel emissions down nearly half on pre-Covid levels
Aviation

T&E: Global consultancies' travel emissions down nearly half on pre-Covid levels

Transport & Environment analysis reveals steep decline in travel emissions for corporate consultancies, but warns some firms are pushing use of flights back up towards 2019 levels

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 12 July 2024 • 4 min read
Royal Mail to halve UK deliveries by flight in carbon-cutting drive
Aviation

Royal Mail to halve UK deliveries by flight in carbon-cutting drive

Delivery firm to transport more mail via road in a move aimed at reducing emissions and improving customer reliability

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 09 July 2024 • 2 min read
American Airlines inks deal with ZeroAvia for 100 hydrogen-powered plane engines
Aviation

American Airlines inks deal with ZeroAvia for 100 hydrogen-powered plane engines

Conditional purchase agreement paves the way for US aviation giant to deliver zero emission commercial flights

Amber Rolt
clock 03 July 2024 • 2 min read