Top brands call on EU to deliver 2035 ban on new diesel freight trucks

Some of Europe's top brands have today written to the European Commission, urging the bloc to introduce demanding new standards to ensure all new freight trucks are zero emission from 2035 onwards.

In a letter to the EU Commission signed by 44 leading firms, including Siemens, Maersk, Unilever, and PepsiCo, the coalition writes that a 2035 deadline for ending the sale of diesel HGVs is not just feasible but necessary if the bloc is to deliver on its climate goals and meet net zero targets by 2050.

Truck manufacturers and a growing coalition of member states have signalled their support for a ban to come into effect from 2040, while the UK has already announced plans to end the sale of diesel HGVs by the same date.

But today's letter argues an earlier target date is achievable and would provide truck manufacturers and freight operators with the investment certainty they need to ramp up production of electric and green hydrogen offerings.

Zero emission models are already operating successfully on the roads, but the group warns that production capacity and supporting recharging and fuelling infrastructure needs to be deployed at pace and scale to ensure corporate and national climate goals are met.

"Decarbonising our logistics is crucial to reach our 2039 net zero goal," said Michelle Grose, vice president of global logistics and fulfilment at Unilever. "As a cargo owner, we've made some great progress on limiting our emissions through critical efficiencies and reducing how many trucks we have on the road, but as an industry we can do more."

She added that the EV100+ group of corporates that has committed to transitioning to fully electrified HGV fleets were "sending a powerful signal to the European Commission, and the wider industry, to set all new freight trucks on a path to zero emissions from 2035 onwards".

The letter also calls on the Commission to adopt interim targets that would require truckmakers to cut emissions from their fleets by 30 per cent by 2027 and 65 per cent by 2030 so as to ensure the supply of cleaner trucks ramps up in the second half of this decade.

Torben Carlsen, CEO of logistics giant DFDS, said: "Decarbonising heavy transportation by 2035 is realistic but it requires ambitious decisions and significant investment. With the first of DFDS' 125 electric trucks in operation and the remaining to come in 2023, we are seeing our investments turn into action. However, challenges will remain without a speedy deployment of charging infrastructures and refuelling infrastructure. To succeed in this transition, we need an ambitious target on zero emissions trucks by 2035 and sufficient, timely electrical grid capacity."

In addition, the letter calls on the EU lawmakers to finalise ambitious charging and refuelling infrastructure targets under the bloc's Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation.

Sandra Roling, director of transport at the Climate Group, which runs the EV100+ campaign, said there was considerable support from leading businesses for a more ambitious phase out date for diesel trucks.

"We support the European Commission's leadership on moving away from fossil-powered trucks to clean zero emission alternatives which will not only ensure alignment with EU and international climate goals but support Europe's future industrial competitiveness," she said. "The members of our EV100+ initiative are leading the way by committing to switch their international fleets of the heaviest internal combustion engine vehicles to zero emission by 2040. A clear target on the phase-out of sales of ICE MHDVs by 2035 will accelerate market development by providing investment certainty for all stakeholders."