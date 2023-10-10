Global market for fossil gas facing 'new and uncertain period' triggered by Russia's war in Ukraine, according to IEA
Latest stats from Drax Electric Insights series shows output from gas power plants plummeted 23 per cent in the second quarter of the year, taking fossil fuel emissions to near-record lows
New report from consultancy giant McKinsey explores how European governments and businesses should work together to reap the significant economic benefits that will result from an 'orderly' energy transition
Solar Taskforce meets for the first time, as government underscores its commitment to turbocharging roll out of rooftop solar arrays
Study analyses cost of phasing out fossil gas and replacing it with green technologies right across Europe
Climate Change Committee warns UK must deliver policies, reforms, and clear strategy before next election if it is to overcome intermittency challenges and deliver on its promise of a net zero emission power grid by 2035
Green groups threaten legal action after EU Parliament votes to retain fossil gas and nuclear projects in green finance labelling system
Communique commits leaders to new forms of collaboration with developing nations on measures to enhance their resilience to climate change
New research exploring the risks associated with new fossil gas infrastructure comes as separate analysis warns North Sea oil and gas extraction is set become a significant burden on UK's public finances