Fossil gas

Energy

Global market for fossil gas facing 'new and uncertain period' triggered by Russia's war in Ukraine, according to IEA

clock 10 October 2023 • 4 min read
Wind

Latest stats from Drax Electric Insights series shows output from gas power plants plummeted 23 per cent in the second quarter of the year, taking fossil fuel emissions to near-record lows

clock 13 September 2023 • 3 min read
Energy

New report from consultancy giant McKinsey explores how European governments and businesses should work together to reap the significant economic benefits that will result from an 'orderly' energy transition

clock 08 August 2023 • 5 min read
Solar

Solar Taskforce meets for the first time, as government underscores its commitment to turbocharging roll out of rooftop solar arrays

clock 26 May 2023 • 4 min read
Energy

Study analyses cost of phasing out fossil gas and replacing it with green technologies right across Europe

clock 09 May 2023 • 3 min read
Policy

Climate Change Committee warns UK must deliver policies, reforms, and clear strategy before next election if it is to overcome intermittency challenges and deliver on its promise of a net zero emission power grid by 2035

clock 09 March 2023 • 12 min read
Investment

Green groups threaten legal action after EU Parliament votes to retain fossil gas and nuclear projects in green finance labelling system

clock 06 July 2022 • 4 min read
Policy

Communique commits leaders to new forms of collaboration with developing nations on measures to enhance their resilience to climate change

clock 28 June 2022 • 6 min read
Energy

clock 03 March 2022 • 10 min read
Risk

New research exploring the risks associated with new fossil gas infrastructure comes as separate analysis warns North Sea oil and gas extraction is set become a significant burden on UK's public finances

clock 21 February 2022 • 5 min read
