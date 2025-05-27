Report: Removing gas plants from wholesale power market could slash UK energy bills

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Gas-fired power station in Marchwood, Hampshire, UK | Credit: iStock
Image:

Gas-fired power station in Marchwood, Hampshire, UK | Credit: iStock

Consultancy Stonehaven argues paying legacy gas-fired power plants through a regulated asset based model could shave billions of pounds off UK energy bills

Removing gas-fired power plants from the UK's wholesale electricity market could knock billions of pounds off energy bills for households and businesses, while providing a clearer path for phasing down...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'We need to get after it': How Scotland could become a world leader in floating offshore wind

Biodiversity Net Gain: Government seeks 'streamlined' rules to speed up small-scale housebuilding

More on Energy

Report: Removing gas plants from wholesale power market could slash UK energy bills
Energy

Report: Removing gas plants from wholesale power market could slash UK energy bills

Consultancy Stonehaven argues paying legacy gas-fired power plants through a regulated asset based model could shave billions of pounds off UK energy bills

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 27 May 2025 • 4 min read
Global Briefing: Renewables could cut Mexico's gas imports by $1.6bn by 2030, study claims
Energy

Global Briefing: Renewables could cut Mexico's gas imports by $1.6bn by 2030, study claims

Mexico's clean energy targets promise to boost energy security, the latest Indian renewables mega-project has been confirmed, and the flagship US offshore wind project could be back on track

James Murray
James Murray
clock 23 May 2025 • 10 min read
Ofgem confirms seven per cent cut in energy price cap
Energy

Ofgem confirms seven per cent cut in energy price cap

Regulator announces price cap to fall to £1,720 a year for the average household, as experts call for wider reforms to curb energy bills that remain well above pre-crisis levels

James Murray
James Murray
clock 23 May 2025 • 5 min read