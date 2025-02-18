Looming UK energy bills hike sparks fresh calls for faster clean power push

Experts call for accelerated rollout of energy efficiency measures and renewables to reduce reliance on expensive, risky gas that is anticipated to push up bills in April

Pressure is mounting on the government to accelerate efforts to boost household energy efficiency and ramp up renewable energy capacity in order to drive down the cost of energy for homes and businesses,...

