Food Strategy

'Completely useless': Campaigners win right to legally challenge government's Food Strategy

Policy

'Completely useless': Campaigners win right to legally challenge government's Food Strategy

Campaign Group Feedback are taking the government to court, alleging its failure to deliver more ambitious measures to tackle emissions from meat and dairy is 'unlawful'

clock 19 June 2023 • 5 min read
Government earmarks £12.5m for sustainable protein projects

Technology

Government earmarks £12.5m for sustainable protein projects

Environment Secretary set to announce new funding for innovative farming projects at Devon County Show, as McCain announces investment in agri-tech firm

clock 30 June 2022 • 3 min read
The missing ingredient in the government's Food Strategy is plant-based foods

Policy

The missing ingredient in the government's Food Strategy is plant-based foods

Ministers missed a major opportunity to leverage plant-based foods to boost national security and reduce emissions in the food stategy white paper, writes the Plant-based Food Alliance UK's Marisa Health

clock 16 June 2022 • 2 min read
Greener wheat: Nestle launches new regenerative farming initiative

Supply chain

Greener wheat: Nestle launches new regenerative farming initiative

New Nestle Wheat Plan aims to encourage more sustainable farming practices across the food giant's cereal supply chain

clock 15 June 2022 • 3 min read
Food Strategy: How the government served up a dish that disappointed almost everyone

Policy

Food Strategy: How the government served up a dish that disappointed almost everyone

The government’s new Food Strategy has sparked an angry response from environmental and farming groups alike, but is it really as bad as its critics suggest?

clock 14 June 2022 • 12 min read
Food Strategy: Investors call for mandatory sustainability reporting at large food companies

Management

Food Strategy: Investors call for mandatory sustainability reporting at large food companies

Investors argue Food Strategy could deliver better outcomes for the planet if Ministers make sustainability reporting mandatory at larger companies

clock 13 June 2022 • 5 min read
Missing crucial ingredients: Campaigners slam government's new Food Strategy

Policy

Missing crucial ingredients: Campaigners slam government's new Food Strategy

Farming and environmental groups unite in condemning new Food Strategy, accusing government of taking ambitious proposals and 'stripping them to the bone'

clock 13 June 2022 • 8 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Coca Cola Europacific Partners reveals how it is working to 'move the needle' on supply chain sustainability

16 November 2023 • 13 min read