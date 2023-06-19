Campaign Group Feedback are taking the government to court, alleging its failure to deliver more ambitious measures to tackle emissions from meat and dairy is 'unlawful'
Environment Secretary set to announce new funding for innovative farming projects at Devon County Show, as McCain announces investment in agri-tech firm
Ministers missed a major opportunity to leverage plant-based foods to boost national security and reduce emissions in the food stategy white paper, writes the Plant-based Food Alliance UK's Marisa Health
New Nestle Wheat Plan aims to encourage more sustainable farming practices across the food giant's cereal supply chain
The government’s new Food Strategy has sparked an angry response from environmental and farming groups alike, but is it really as bad as its critics suggest?
Investors argue Food Strategy could deliver better outcomes for the planet if Ministers make sustainability reporting mandatory at larger companies
Farming and environmental groups unite in condemning new Food Strategy, accusing government of taking ambitious proposals and 'stripping them to the bone'