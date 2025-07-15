'Good Food Cycle': Government promises to improve environment and health with new Food Strategy

Overarching strategy promises wave of fresh policies to tackle emissions, curb nature impacts, and improve access to healthy and affordable food
The government has today published a new Food Strategy for England, setting out plans to establish a 'Good Food Cycle' that can replace the ‘junk food cycle' that results in environmental damage and poor...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis