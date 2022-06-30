Environment Secretary George Eustice is set to announce that £12.5m from the government's new farming innovation research and development programme will be earmarked for "sustainable farm-based protein" innovation projects.

Eustice is to announce at the Devon County Show tomorrow morning that a chunk of funding from the £270m Farming Innovation Programme launched earlier this month will be made available for projects that aim to improve the efficiency and sustainability of protein production on farms through produce such as beans, peas, and traditional livestock.

Recipients of funding could include projects developing animal feeds and supplements that reduce emissions of methane from livestock or initiatives that would result in crops and livestock that are more sustainable and resilient, according to an update from the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs (Defra).

Farmers, growers, businesses, and academics are invited to apply for the tranche of the funds, Defra said, noting that the Farming Innovation Programme launched in the Food Strategy was targeted at "collaborative, industry-led research and development" that aims to protect the environment while boosting the productivity, profitability and resilience of England's farming sectors.

Eustice is to announce the funding in an address at the County Show where he will also promote a technology that captures fugitive methane from manure slurry lagoons and turns it into biomethane that can then be used on site as a fuel or sold on for a profit.

The Cornwall-based company behind the solution, Bennamann, claims its technology can generate approximately £30,000 in additional annual income for a 150-head dairy farm, while preventing about half of the methane emissions generated by the herd from reaching the atmosphere.

"Improving farm profitability and tackling environmental challenges requires us to allow the natural cycle of life to operate fully," Eustice is expected to say. "Rather than seeing farm wastes like slurry as a problem and a cost, we need to start recognising that they are actually a resource that could be monetised to boost farm incomes.

"Cornwall has a long history of pioneering new technology and it is at the forefront of new approaches that could revolutionise the way we manage farm yard manure to create a new income stream for farmers and generate a green fuel that significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions."

Bennamann is working with its local authority and six farms to turn waste methane into fuel that could subsequently be able to power lorries and tractors, heat households and businesses, provide hot water and even charge electric vehicles, Defra said.

Cornwall Council plans to run its road maintenance vehicle fleet on the green fuel produced through the technology, according to the update.

In other farming innovation news, frozen food giant McCain Foods announced yesterday it had acquired the predictive crop intelligence portfolio from Resson, an analytics technology firm that aims to enhance farming efficiency.

McCain chief technology officer Jillian Moffatt said the acquisition was "pivotal" to McCain's innovation agenda and its mission to use digital technology to transform agriculture. "The technology provides productivity enhancement to farmers and food processors by leveraging actionable insights from their field data to make predictive decisions that improve long-term yields and profitability," she said.