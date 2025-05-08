'Businesses can't do this on their own': Government urged to make emissions reporting mandatory for food sector

New research reveals how supermarkets are falling short of voluntary climate commitments

The government has today been urged to make emissions reporting mandatory for the food businesses as part of its upcoming Food Strategy, in order to create a level playing field for supermarkets and support...

More on Carbon Accounting

Study: North American food companies hungry for improved emissions reporting and climate strategies
Study: North American food companies hungry for improved emissions reporting and climate strategies

New analysis by non-profit Ceres indicates North American food giants are strengthening supply chain emission disclosures, but gaps remain

Amber Rolt
clock 06 May 2025 • 3 min read
Supply chain specialist Blue Yonder snaps up Pledge to boost logistics CO2 reporting offer
Supply chain specialist Blue Yonder snaps up Pledge to boost logistics CO2 reporting offer

Panasonic subsidiary expands supply chain management platform with acquisition of logistics emissions reporting firm

Stuart Stone
clock 02 May 2025 • 2 min read
London Metal Exchange explores sustainability price premium for low-carbon metals
London Metal Exchange explores sustainability price premium for low-carbon metals

Market announces it is working on plans to introduce price premiums for sustainable metals that can support the development of low carbon innovations

Amber Rolt
clock 25 April 2025 • 3 min read