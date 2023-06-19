'Completely useless': Campaigners win right to legally challenge government's Food Strategy

Environmental campaign group Feedback has won the right to take the government to court over its Food Strategy, alleging that failures to adopt measures to curb meat and dairy production and consumption are 'unlawful'.

Late last week campaigners announced that following a hearing on June 16 the Court of Appeal has ruled that a judicial review on the legality on the government's Food Strategy should proceed with a full hearing now set to take place in October.

Lord Justice Keith Lindblom, senior president of tribunals, said in a statement that the move would allow the arguments for the case to be fully debated in a longer hearing.

"The issue of climate change itself and the steps to be taken to achieve net zero are in themselves matters of public interest," he said.

The case is the latest in a series of legal actions that aim to test whether underpowered decarbonisation policies amount to a breach of the UK's legally-binding climate targets.

According to Feedback, the livestock industry is responsible for around 14.5 per cent of global emissions and, if current trends continue, it is on track to use up around half of the world's 1.5C budget by 2030. As such, campaigners have argued that tackling emissions from the food and farming sector is "key" for the government to meet its climate targets, launching a formal legal challenge against the government's current policy framework in August last year.

Solicitors from law firm Leigh Day who are representing Feedback argued the government's official Food Strategy neither addresses the emissions impact of meat and dairy, nor puts in place policies for their mitigation.

The full hearing in the autumn will determine whether this omission was unlawful, with the litigants set to argue the Environment Secretary failed to discharge their duty under Section 13 of the Climate Change Act, which compels them to put in place policies to ensure that carbon budgets are met.

The campaigners will also allege that the government has routinely ignored its own expert advisors on the need to tackle emissions from food systems.

Both the independent review of the National Food Strategy written by Henry Dimbleby and commissioned by the government in 2019 and the Climate Change Committee (CCC) have previously advised the government that reductions in meat and dairy consumption are likely to be required to meet climate targets.

Dimbleby's report recommended the UK should aim to deliver a 30 per cent reduction in meat consumption by 2032, while the CCC identified a shift in diet as "particularly important" to tackling the UK's contribution to climate change. In addition, under all its outlined scenarios for meeting the UK's net zero emissions goals a 20 to 50 per cent reduction in meat and dairy consumption is required.

David Wolfe KC, who is representing Feedback, argued the government's failure to incorporate this advice, nor explain why it opted for alternative approach was unlawful.

"We have long known the government's food strategy was completely useless, today's ruling suggests it may also be unlawful," said Carina Millstone, executive director, at Feedback.

"We're confident that the ruling in October will compel the government to re-write the Food Strategy and start listening to its own expert climate advisors."

While representatives from Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) were unable to comment on live legal proceedings, they highlighted that the recent publication of the the government's revamped Net Zero Strategy demonstrated its commitment to delivering on the UK's carbon budgets.

It added that the UK has "over-achieved" against both the First and Second Carbon Budgets - from from 2008 to 2012 and 2013 to 17 - and is expected to meet the Third Carbon Budget from 2018 to 2022.

In related news, the government today used its first Nature for Finance event to announce the launch of an additional round of the National Environment Investment Readiness Fund (NEIRF) later this year to help farmers access private investment to support nature recovery on their farms.

"Food production and enhancing the environment go hand in hand," said Environment Secretary Therese Coffey. "We must continue to support farmers to keep our nation fed while also safeguarding the valuable biodiversity and landscapes we rely on.

"Today's event is an important step forward in bringing together farmers and financiers to invest in nature and unlock new opportunities to improve the productivity, profitability and sustainability of farm businesses."

Defra confirmed that to date 86 projects across England have received development grants of up to £100,000 through two competitive rounds of the £10m NEIRF in 2021 and 2022.

In further related news, Coffey last week reaffirmed the UK's commitment to improving global food security through the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices at the G20 Agriculture Ministers Meeting in Hyderabad, India.

At the meeting Coffey "urged countries to come together and harness the power of nature to get food to people's plates both now and for future generations".

The meeting focused on identifying actions and solutions to help tackle global food security, including moving to more sustainable agricultural practices to lower impacts on climate and environment and ensuring food systems are more resilient to shocks.

"Building more resilient food security must be an urgent, ongoing priority for G20 and sustainable agriculture must be at the heart of our efforts," Coffey said.

"As well as making the most of science, tech, and innovation, we need to recognise that protecting and supporting the power of nature is essential, and in many cases the most effective and cost-effective way to roll out solutions at scale."

