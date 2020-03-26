flight
Reports: Danish newspaper tackles journalists' air travel in bid to cut CO2
Major Denmark broadsheet Politiken pledges to end domestic air travel and minimise international flights for assignments
Christmas news roundup: The key stories you may have missed
BusinessGreen rounds up all the key green economy stories from over the festive period
Norway eyes minimum green biofuel requirement for airlines from 2020
Ministry for climate and environment announces rules for aviation fuel producers aimed at boosting development of low emission flight technologies