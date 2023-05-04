Prize Flights: BBC urged to stop offering flights to competition winners

A petition to stop the BBC giving away flights as prizes has now reached more than 21,000 signatures, after an open letter to the broadcaster from some of the UK's leading environmental campaign groups urged it to stop glamourising carbon intensive activities.

The campaign is led by charity Flight Free UK - which encourages behaviour change by challenging people to take a year off from flying - and has secured support from Greenpeace, Friends of The Earth, and Possible. The group first contacted the BBC at the end of February in response to two long-haul flights being offered as prizes on BBC Radio 1 when the station offered return flights to Nashville and LA.

According to emissions data from Flight Emissions Map flying from the UK to Nashville and back could emit more than 1.8 tonnes of CO2 per passenger, while the LA trip would result in more than 2.2 tonnes per person. Flight Free UK said that this is equal to one person's entire annual carbon budget, as recommended by the IPCC.

In its response, which Flight Free UK published on Twitter this week, the BBC said it was "rare" for Radio 1 to run competitions where it would offer flights as prizes, but added that on this occasion there was "no realistic alternative means of transportation to reach the United States". The broadcaster also confirmed that all Radio 1 employees travelling to the stations' upcoming Big Weekend in Dundee later this month will be travelling by train.

Flight Free UK countered that rather than being limited by the lack of a "realistic alternative way of getting to the US", the best option "would be not to offer a trip to the US at all".

"It is not just the high emissions involved in the flights themselves, but the culture that it perpetuates," the open letter to the BBC argued. "Addressing the climate crisis will require large-scale behaviour change and a significant culture shift."

The charity also warned that part of the problem with flight giveaways was that they normalise flying, and even make it seem "glamorous or desirable."

"In order to avoid the irreversible climate tipping points that the BBC itself reports on, we need to be going rapidly in the opposite direction, and giving flights as prizes continues the high-carbon, ‘business as usual' narrative," the letter added.

The open letter acknowledged that the BBC is not the worst offender whe it comes to promoting carbon intensive activity, with comparatively few flight-based giveaways across its channels. But it stressed that even one competition involving flights could make it harder to reach climate targets because of the message it sends.

"The BBC's role as a public body is about influence as much as anything else," the open letter concluded. "We urge the BBC to be at the forefront of climate-friendly policy. Giving flights to competition winners is not appropriate in a climate crisis. Please, BBC: do not offer flights as prizes."

The open letter forms part of Flight Free UK's wider campaign calling on the BBC to adopt a corporate-wide policy not to give away flights as prizes, which also features a petition which has now been signed by more than 21,000 signatories.

The petition argues that as the most high-carbon form of transport, reducing the amount we fly will be a "vital part" of reducing climate change emissions.

"While people will always choose to fly, it seems incompatible that the BBC, in its role as a public service, promotes high-carbon travel by giving away flights as prizes," the petition stated.

"Giveaways like this facilitate and encourage high carbon emissions, as well as feeding into the narrative that the only way to travel is to fly."

The charity highlighted that the world has changed since the "star prize" on game show Blankety Blank was a flight on the Concorde, and that the climate crisis now demands that changes are made to encourage low carbon behaviours.

"It's up to all of us - individuals, countries and institutions - to work together to reduce emissions. It is at odds with the current reality of the climate crisis to promote flying for leisure, and that is why, as a first step in the culture change we need to see, we are asking the BBC to stop offering flights as prizes," the petition concluded.

The BBC was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.

In related news, new legal advice commissioned by the New Weather Institute on behalf of the Badvertising and Adfree Cities campaigns from Richard Wald KC has given local authorities the green light to end advertising of heavily polluting products like fossil-fuel powered cars, SUVs, and airlines on the sites which they control.

The new legal opinion states that incoming councils following the local elections this week are free to develop advertising policies which are in line with the climate change and anti-pollution strategies.

According to the note, in Britain around 95 per cent of people live in areas where local authorities have declared climate emergencies but many still permit advertising of high carbon products and lifestyles on sites they control.

"Almost everyone in the UK lives in an area where a climate emergency has been declared, and councils have a legislative mandate and public duty to act on climate change," said Veronica Wignall of Adfree Cities.

"This review provides strong evidence that a council policy banning high-carbon advertising is not only lawful, but also proportionate and necessary."

