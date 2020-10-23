Poll: Cleaner air and time in nature spurring greener travel habits

A third of UK adults are planning to use trains more in future and one-in-five intend to fly less, YouGov survey finds

The coronavirus crisis may well spur long-term changes to Britain's travel habits, with more than a quarter of adults motivated to embrace more environmentally-friendly travel options and 'staycations' as a result of the pandemic, according to a new YouGov poll.

One in five are reconsidering air travel for future trips, while a third are looking to increase their use of trains in future, with cleaner air and less noise from traffic, as well as more time spent in nature during the pandemic, citied as top motivators for a change in travel habits by survey respondents.

The findings come from two surveys of over 2,000 people carried out in mid-September, and show that 24 per cent intend to go on more holidays in the UK than abroad in future, while 22 per cent plan to change how they travel both around the UK and abroad post-pandemic.

Among younger generations the proportion is even higher, with 48 per cent of 25-34 year-olds in the survey planning to holiday in the UK, while almost a quarter of those aged between 18 and 24 said they were thinking of cutting out flying.

The top reasons for the changes in travel behaviour were noticing the reduction in air and noise pollution during lockdown, which was cited by 48 per cent of respondents, and the experience of spending more time outdoors in the garden or local parks, which was highlighted by 40 per cent.

Stockpiling and noticing how much they consume were also cited as a reason by 28 per cent of those planning to change their behaviours as a result of the pandemic, while Covid-19 travel restrictions were noted as a motivator by just 18 per cent of those planning more staycations in future.

The news follows research earlier this year by Swiss banking giant UBS which projected a 10 per cent reduction of global air travel growth from 2018-2028 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, due in large part to an accelerated shift from planes to high-speed rail.

The YouGov survey was commissioned by London North Eastern Railway (LNER), formerly Virgin Trains. LNER managing director, David Horne, said that despite difficult social and economic impacts of the pandemic in 2020, it was nevertheless "positive to see how as a nation we're collectively striving towards a greener future".

"Lockdown made many people stop and think about the world we live in, and how we can protect our planet - it's so encouraging to see younger generations leading the way here, swapping overseas jaunts for staycations in the wake of Covid," he said.

The survey also quizzed respondents on other green lifestyle habits in the wake of the pandemic, revealing that as much as 58 per cent are now making an effort to live more sustainably in general.

Over 40 per cent said they will or would consider recycling more in future, while 28 per cent said they planned to shop more at local stores, 26 per cent said they would use less water, and 23 per cent planning to grow their own vegetables, according to the poll.

The survey results will provide some succour to those campaigners who are increasingly concerned that the coronavirus crisis has discouraged people from using public transport, which could fear a surge in private car usage.