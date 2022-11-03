Business travellers flying less for meetings post-pandemic, survey shows

Business travellers appear to be cutting down on flying since the pandemic, amid heightened awareness of the climate impact of air travel and growing pressure from employees for their companies to develop greener travel policies, fresh survey findings today indicate.

One survey, carried out by pollster Ipsos, quizzed 1,300 business travellers across the UK, US, France, Germany, and Spain who flew for work purposes before the Covid-19 pandemic or who currently take corporate flights, including almost 250 Britons.

Around three-fifths - 60 per cent - of respondents said they had curbed their flying habits compared to before the pandemic, while just 24 per cent said they still flew for work as often as before, and 15 per cent said they now flew more for work purposes than previously, according to the poll findings.

However, 72 per cent of these business travellers across all five countries said they would be willing to fly less for work meetings, and 67 per cent expressed a willingness to organise more local rather than international meetings or work events in order to cut down on long haul flights.

When asked how best to reduce the environmental impact of business air travel, 46 per cent of respondents pointed to virtual meetings as an alternative, while a third suggested simply flying less, and a third highlighted opting for alternative, lower carbon forms of transport.

The polling, which was commissioned by the Campaign for Better Transport, separately saw 2,500 employees working at businesses with at least 50 staff across the same five countries quizzed over their views on corporate flights, including 500 workers in the UK.

These results show around three-quarters of employees across all five countries believe their businesses should do more to curb the climate impact of corporate flight travel, including 71 per cent of UK staff who said firms should set out flight minimisation targets or green travel policies.

Overall, almost 80 per cent of UK employees who took part in the survey said businesses had an important role to play in combatting climate change.

Paul Tuohy, chief executive at the Campaign for Better Transport, said the survey showed that "corporate flying habits have changed" in recent years.

"This survey shows that employees want a new normal where businesses take responsibility for reducing their emissions," he said. "Just as investment in public transport is of significant benefit to the wider economy with improved access to jobs and services, businesses and employees can now see more clearly than ever that sustainable travel policies are not just better for the environment, but also better for business."

Elspeth Wray of Transform Scotland called on companies to set clearer goals to drive down the climate impact of corporate travel.

"Corporate leaders who claim to care about the climate should first examine their own flying habits, and seize the moment to pledge to keep their company's air travel to under 50 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, as a key measure to cut corporate emissions," she said.