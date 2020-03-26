fast food
McFlurry makeover: McDonald's serves up menu of plastic waste reduction measures
Fast food chain's new measures include cutting plastic drink and ice cream packaging in Europe and trialing edible packaging in Ukraine
A vegan meat revolution is coming to global fast food chains - and it could help save the planet
From Burger King to McDonalds vegan options are exploding on fast food menus, bringing with them the potential for a massive shift in public attitudes, says Malte Rödl from the University of Manchester