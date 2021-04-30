'The next frontier in fast food sustainability': How fast food firms' neglect of water risks could take a bite out of the economy
Major investor engagement campaign clinches a number of climate commitments from fast food giants but warns progress on water scarcity and TCFD disclosures remains slow
The fast food industry faces myriad climate and environmental risks over the coming years, as climate regulation abounds, consumer demand shifts, and extreme weather events batter supply chains and drive...
More news
'Climate+': E.ON unveils duo of 'sustainable' energy tariffs
All gas supplied to customers that sign up to new 'Climate+' home energy tariff will be accompanies by carbon offsets, energy supplier announces
CBI: Employers should take responsibility for commuters' carbon emissions
Business body calls on government and corporates to work together to encourage greener commuting practices
Race to Zero strengthens and clarifies minimum net zero criteria for members
Following recent criticism of net zero targets, the UN-backed campaign tightens its standards and notes that 'the concept of net zero is complex and the science and best practices are developing fast'