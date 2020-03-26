Extinction Rebellion
BusinessGreen's best of 2019
We trawl through the archive to pick out some of our favourite reads of the past 12 months
Revealed: The cost of net zero by 2025
As parties prepare to tout their climate credentials in a live TV debate, new research suggests hitting net zero before 2030 would cost £200bn a year
Meet the Green Radicals: New report reveals secrets of some of UK's most radical business leaders
Full report features interviews with XR activist Farhana Yamin, Green Party leader Jonathan Bartley, and radical business leaders from Lush, Loop, Good Energy, and many others
Why the critics are wrong about Extinction Rebellion
People who criticise the group's lack of ethnic diversity, the lifestyles of its activists, their 'unrealistic' aims, are missing the point, argues WWF UK's Gareth Redmond-King
Meet the Green Radicals: Extinction Rebellion activist Farhana Yamin talks net zero, emancipation, and why everyone should be an activist
Renowned environmental lawyer and Extinction Rebellion campaigner on the journey from 'upright citizen' to law-breaker and green radical
Right Time, Right Place - Right Story?
My speech to the Stronger Stories Clean and Cool Summit - in full
'There's a long way to go': Kwasi Kwarteng on Net Zero, XR, and a Green Brexit
In an exclusive interview, BusinessGreen quizzes the Energy and Clean Growth Minister on the government's decarbonisation plans
Kwasi Kwarteng: A 'no-deal' Brexit will not compromise net zero
EXCLUSIVE: Energy and Clean Growth Minister claims a no-deal Brexit will 'not in any way' be compromised by Brexit and insists government shares XR concerns - even if the Prime Minister did call them 'crusties'
Recolight CEO arrested in Extinction Rebellion protest
Nigel Harvey, boss at recycling compliance operator Recolight, arrested in bid to highlight scale of climate emergency
Currying favour: Concerns rise over threat to UK food standards from US trade deal
As XR activists block roads into Westminster, Defra fears the UK may also be blocking chances of an EU trade deal by compromising with the US on environmental standards
Can Citizen Assemblies really help fight the Climate Emergency?
Following a visit to one of the UK's first Citizens Assemblies on climate change, Trewin Restorick questions whether the approach can deliver the transformative impact campaigners hope for
There's evidence that climate activism could be swaying public opinion in the US
Rise in climate protests is changing perceptions of green activism in the US, argues Indiana University's Nathaniel Geiger
Survey: A third of public support XR net zero by 2025 goal
As conference season kicks off new survey suggests spotlight will be on parties' decarbonisation agendas
Heathrow Pause: Climate activists plot airport disruption with toy drones
Campaign group says action to ground flights at airport is proportionate to climate threat, as Heathrow says activists will face 'full force of the law'
'Summer Uprising': Extinction Rebellion launches disruption across five cities
Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Leeds, and London will be focus of climate protests thids week in latest outbreak of direct action from Extinction Rebellion
'Earth's alarm clock is ringing': Thousands to lobby MPs for climate action in Westminster
Around 16,000 people are expected to descend upon Parliament Square this afternoon to call on MPs to deliver bolder environmental policies
'The Climate Conversation': Can new Citizens' Assemblies plans drive the net zero transition?
Six House of Commons select committees announce plans for climate-focused Citizens Assembly, as Nicola Sturgeon reveals Scotland will host a 'Big Climate Conversation'
Public concern over environment reaches record high in UK
Britons are more worried about climate crisis than economy, crime and immigration
Extinction Rebellion: We'll use drones to shut down Heathrow
Protest group threatens to use drones and roadblocks to shut down Heathrow unless plans for third runway are ditched
Should green professionals strike for climate action?
Greta Thunberg has called for a global general strike in September - including adults - to push for urgent climate action - how should green businesses respond?
The XR effect: Ecotricity declares 'climate emergency' and sets 2025 net zero target
In what could prove to be a world first, green entrepreneur Dale Vince has today declared a 'climate emergency' at renewable energy specialist Ecotricity
Extinction Rebellion crashes pensions conference as minister defends local government fund's autonomy
'It would not be for me to tell individual funds you must do this or you must do that,' says Minister for local government
Proportion of public 'very concerned' about climate change hits record high
More than a third of the public are very worried about climate change, according to official government survey
Holding out for a hero
The declaration of emergency is central to the stories we are told from childhood - calls for a climate emergency are not going away and the government needs to find a credible way to respond