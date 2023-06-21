Climate Majority: Leading campaigners back new grassroots green movement

A brand-new grassroots green campaign movement backed by a range of household names from politics, business, and culture is gearing up for its official launch next week, in a bid to harness the growing majority of people in the UK eager for more rapid and concerted action to combat the climate and nature crises.

Dubbed Climate Majority, the initiative is expected to take a different and more moderate approach to pushing for change compared to the disruptive protests adopted by groups such as Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion, which have triggered a crackdown from government in the form of new anti-protest laws while garnering a mix of fierce criticism and tacit support from the public.

Those behind the new initiative aim to prioritise raising community awareness of climate impacts through local gatherings and "resilience groups", arguing there is a mass climate movement in-waiting in the UK given people are increasingly "beginning to understand the situation is much worse than we thought".

They argue there is a need for more honesty about the scale of the climate crisis and challenges ahead in order to help galvanise action to both drive down emissions and build more resilience to worsening impacts, claiming the window for limiting global warming to 1.5C is already "closed".

Climate Majority claims an emerging "moderate flank" among UK voters is increasingly worried about the stark realities of the climate crisis, and are keen to play their part in "mainstreaming" urgent, positive actions to tackle climate risks across culture, politics, and the media.

Its emphasis is therefore on "galvanising collective action through building community across social, political and strategic boundaries" in the "spirit of coming together" so that a "climate-concerned majority can champion serious climate action that authorities currently resist", it said.

The initiative, which is set to officially launch at an event in London next week, has published a founding mission statement on its website that has been backed by a host of high profile campaigners from the worlds of sport, climate science, politics, economics, drama, television, literature, and business.

"Afraid of sounding alarmist, millions stay silent," the statement reads. "So the majority and its power are hidden. It's time for the climate majority to make its voice heard."

TV presenter Chris Packham, 'Game of Thrones' actor Carice von Houten, and children's author Michael Rosen are backing the initiative, alongside endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh, Olympic gold rowing medallist Kat Copeland, canoeing Olympic gold winner Etienne Stott, and winter Paralympian Anna Turney.

The statement was also endorsed by green business entrepreneurs Juliet Davenport - founder of Good Energy - and Ecotricity founder Dale Vince, who is also chairman of Forest Green Rovers Football Club.

They join leading climate scientists Mike Berners-Lee, Kevin Anderson, and Saleem Huq, as well as influential economists Ann Pettifor and Kate Raworth, environmentalist Sir Jonathan Porritt, and psychiatrist and author Iain McGilchrist, in backing the new group.

Political figures supporting the new movement include Conservative peer Lord John Randall - former environment adviser to Prime Minister Theresa May - and director of policy in Downing Street under Tony Blair's premiership, Geoff Mulgan.

The news comes as fresh YouGov polling this week commissioned by The Sun newspaper found 65 per cent of respondents support the UK's net zero emissions target for 2050, compared to just 19 per cent who voiced their opposition, indicating net support of around 46 per cent.

The survey, which quizzed more than 2,000 UK adults, revealed net support for the target from supporters of all three of the main parties. Net support stood at 72 per cent for Labour and Liberal Democrat voters, and 23 per cent among Conservative voters.

Moreover, the prospect of banning new oil and gas drilling licenses in the North Sea found equal levels of support and opposition among respondents, at 39 per cent. However, almost 60 per cent of Labour voters and 55 per cent of Lib Dem voters backed such a policy, compared to just 25 per cent of Conservative voters.

Climate Majority's founding statement highlights a number of worsening climate impacts in the UK, such as last summer's record 40C heatwave and more frequent floods, arguing that while many people link these incidents to climate change, they may still not realise "the majority of people share our growing fears".

"It's time now to mainstream ambitious action on climate and nature," the founding statement adds "Nobody's children will be better off if we continue to fail - rich or poor, corporate or counterculture. We must help each other to face our situation. Knowing we're not alone gives us the confidence to play our part; seeing that it counts towards a much bigger plan. That's when a majority can become an irresistible political force."

The group is being co-ordinated by co-directors Rupert Read, a philosophy professor at the University of East Anglia and former Extinction Rebellion spokesperson, and Liam Kavanagh, a cognitive and social scientist researching how best to boost human motivation to combat the climate crisis, alongside a dozen or so volunteers.

"The next big thing in climate action will be many smaller things," the statement adds. "And they're already happening: In communities, businesses and wherever people have power, they are organising the climate action that will make governments take notice."

