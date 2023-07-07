Study: Public is engaging with energy and climate issues in multiple and diverse ways

A new study by the UK Energy Research Centre's (UKERC) Public Engagement Observatory has challenged the common misconception that the public lack knowledge of climate-related issues and clean technologies.

Instead, the report reveals how the British public are engaged in many different ways with climate change, the energy transition, and the UK's pursuit of net zero goals.

The report - titled Mapping Public Engagement with Energy, Climate Change and Net Zero - analysed the different ways the UK public are engaging with energy, climate change, and net zero issues between 2015 and 2022 by focusing on 284 diverse cases of public engagement, assessing levels of engagement, who is involved, and the nature of the different activities.

Using a methodology developed by the Observatory known as 'mapping', the study shows how public engagements with climate change appear to be ongoing, emergent, and interrelated with a wider economy of participation.

The authors of the report - Jason Chilvers, Phedeas Stephanides, Helen Pallett, and Tom Hargreaves - analysed the evolving ways that citizens are engaging with global warming, including recent rises in activism, citizen assemblies, technology demonstrations, and digital engagement.

Its mapping found there is no single 'public' in relation to climate-related issues, arguing that instead there are plural 'publics' that engage with climate change in many different ways.

The report labelled these different groupings as lay publics, aggregate populations, consulted publics, consumers and users, through to special interest groups, affected publics, advice citizens, active communities, and activists.

The report also identified the shifts in how people are engaging with climate change, sustainability, and the more technical aspects of changing energy systems.

In particular, it noted that a significant development during the period of analysis has been the increasing visibility of citizen-led engagements relating to social movements, including activism, protests and citizen action.

This included examples such as more localised protests challenging energy infrastructure developments including fracking and renewables, as well as the rise of more visible protests from Extinction Rebellion (XR), Fridays for Future (FFF) school strikes, and more latterly Just Stop Oil.

Another significant development which the report identified during the period was the rise of citizens' assemblies from governments and other groups in civil society. According to the report, this has been on the rise at both local and national levels globally and is broadly in line with the demands of activist groups such as XR.

Other forms of emerging participation are increasing, including the use of new clean technologies in the home and in every day life, which the report suggested indicates increasing interest in behaviour change and direct efforts to combat climate change.

The authors of the report urged policymakers and businesses to recognise and respond to the many diverse public engagements with climate-related issues.

The report argues that it is essential to see public engagements with climate change as continually emerging and interrelating with wider systems.

But the authors also stressed that public engagement is "crucial" to delivering effective low carbon policies and technologies, shifting to more sustainable behaviours and practices, and ensuring the transition to net zero is democratic and publicly accountable.

The authors suggested that further observatories and methodologies for mapping participation in the net zero transition should be set up to support policy development, technological innovations, and new forms of participation.

Specifically, the UKREC Public Engagement Observatory said it is now working with the UK and Dutch governments to inform policies and engagement strategies for climate change and net zero. It is also working with a water company to shape the innovation of low carbon technologies and contributing to a citizen's panel on home energy decarbonisation with the Climate Change Committee and the Climate Citizens project at Lancaster University.

The report came in the same week as YouGov published the results of a new poll showing that public support for protest group Just Stop Oil has fallen sharply following its high profile actions to disrupt sporting events this summer.

The survey of 3,700 adults found that 64 per cent now have a negative view of Just Stop Oil, a 13 point increase on April 2023, when just over half said they had a negative view of the group.

Of the 64 per cent who have a negative view, four in ten have a 'very' unfavourable view of the group. Conservative voters have an overwhelmingly negative view of the campaign group, with 85 per cent stating that they have an unfavourable view and two thirds having a 'very' unfavourable view.

In contrast, just 17 per cent have a favourable view of the group, with just four per cent claiming to have a 'very' favourable view.

