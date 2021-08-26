'The only option left': Recolight boss arrested again for part in Extinction Rebellion protests

Recolight chief executive Nigel Harvey has once again been arrested for taking part in Extinction Rebellion (XR) demonstrations in London, marking the third time in two years the waste electronics recycling compliance firm boss has been apprehended by police for his actions during climate crisis protests.

Harvey was arrested on Tuesday after being locked for more than 20 hours to a giant pink table erected by the climate activist group in Covent Garden in central London, as part of XR's latest wave of climate protests in the capital which kicked off this week.

The four-metre high structure, which was promptly removed by police on Tuesday, was emblazoned with the words "come to the table" in a bid to raise public awareness of the scale of the interlinked climate and nature crises, and to encourage world leaders to deliver ambitious action ahead of the crucial COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow later this year.

After spending 11 hours in police custody, Harvey was released from Walworth police station in South London charged with failing to comply with a police instruction to end the protest.

Harvey defended his actions in a statement provided to BusinessGreen. "I have chosen to be arrested," he said. "I'd rather not - it is not pleasant. But the consequences for us all of inaction on the climate are truly appalling. And while our government fails to act, it is the only option left that might drive the change we all need. History tells us that disruptive civil disobedience works: the US civil rights movement, Indian independence, and the suffragettes all successfully used non-violent direct action."

XR has yet again faced criticism this week from some over the level of disruption its actions have brought to the capital, while others have devended the grassroots campaign group for bringing wider public attention to the scale of the climate crisis. Its latest wave of protests, which began on Monday, are expected to last for a fortnight, with a plan to focus specifically on the financial sector in the City of London from next week.

"Yes, Extinction Rebellion are disruptive," Harvey added in his statement. "That is one of the reasons they have been so effective in raising awareness of the climate emergency. But that disruption is nothing compared to a flooded underground transport system, spiralling food prices as crop yields plummet, and mass migration as parts of the planet become effectively unliveable."

It marks the third time the businessman has been arrested for taking part in climate protests staged by XR. He was detained most recently during protests in September 2020 and also spent a night in a cell as part of XR demonstrations in October 2019.

Nearly 200 people have been arrested over the past four days as part of the latest demonstrations staged by XR in central London over the last few days, according to figures provided by the Metropolitan Police on Wednesday afternoon.

Among its various demands, Extinction Rebellion is calling on the government introduce an immediate ban on new fossil fuel investments, arguing the move would help the world stay within the Paris Agreement's 1.5 warming limit.

The Brazilian embassy, the City of London's headquarters, the Department for International Trade (DIT) are among the locations to have been targeted this week by the activists, as well as Oxford Circus and Piccadilly Circus.

The ‘Impossible Rebellion' demonstrations are planned to continue next week, when the activists intend to continue their protest against the links between "big finance, fossil fuels and the fossil of politics that is Westminster".

Harvey said the government still had "no credible plans in place" to deliver its climate targets, with many of its policies, for instance its support of a new Cambo oil field in Shetland and its £27bn road building programme, set to lead to a rise in emissions.

"That makes the government's emissions targets a sham," he said. "But given that the UK has the COP presidency this year, we could be setting a good example for other governments to follow. Like many people, I've tried to do the right thing. Signing petitions, lobbying MPs, changing my behaviour and encouraging others to do likewise, have all have failed. The emissions keep rising. And the deadly heatwaves, wildfires, extreme flooding and superstorms will keep getting worse."

In response to the criticism, a spokesperson from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said: "Our emissions have fallen by 44 per cent since 1990, the fastest of any country in the G7, and we continue to break records in powering the country with renewable energy, and setting some of the world's most ambitious emissions reduction targets.

"We've made further tangible progress in recent months, securing record investment in wind power, launching a new UK Emissions Trading Scheme, committing to end coal power by 2024, and publishing clear plans to decarbonise energy, transport, heavy industry and North Sea oil to protect and create jobs across the UK."