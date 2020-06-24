EU
'We ask for fairness': Von der Leyen warns countries to price carbon or face border tax
European Commission President warns nations it will tax products imported into EU unless a “global level playing field” is established
European Parliament declares climate emergency
EU urged to step up ambition on slashing greenhouse gas emissions as key climate meetings loom
EU greenhouse gas emissions fall two per cent in 2018
Latest preliminary estimates show continued fall in emissions across the EU, but spark concern about slow progress on transport and energy
Report: One million EV cars to be sold next year in EU
Large numbers of electric cars are finally being brought to market as manufacturers gear up to comply with emission rules
Reports: Boris Johnson demanded break from EU green standards after Brexit
Prime Minister sought changes to terms of future relationship with EU that would renege on commitment to 'level playing field', reports suggest
University of Birmingham awarded €4.7m for rare earth metals recycling plant
Pilot facility designed to recycle rare earth metal magnets from hard disk drives, household appliances, electric vehicles, and wind turbines
Range of electric and hybrid cars for sale in EU to triple by 2021
European car buyers will have 214 electric and plug-in hybrid models to choose from as carmakers race to capitalise on demand
Study: European EV roll out could slash grid costs by up to €1.3bn
New analysis for Transport & Environment suggests EVs are likely to play critical role in emerging smart grids across the continent
'Firmly committed to carbon pricing': Government consults on post-Brexit emissions trading plans
Wide-ranging new consultation sets out series of proposals for carbon pricing mechanisms once the UK leaves the EU
Business leaders: EU must outline 2050 net zero strategy
EU should develop a long-term decarbonisation strategy to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, European business leaders have urged in run up to crucial summit
EU, China agree to work together on clean energy
After a Brussels summit dominated by trade tensions, the two major powers presented a united front on climate change and clean energy
How a failure to implement EU environmental law is costing Europe €55bn a year
A new report quantifies the cost of failing to meet the EU's environmental targets, highlighting the importance of effective green regulation in the process
Carmakers on course for $2-12bn fines for missing EU CO2 targets, warns Moody's
Ratings agency warns of possible credit downgrades, while the UK's auto lobby says 'anti-diesel' agenda has made targets harder to reach
EU Parliament backs single-use plastic ban
Legislation is now set to be confirmed by Council of Ministers, ready to take force in 2021
EU renewable energy share hits 17.5 per cent in 2017
Statistics show 11 member states have hit 2020 renewables target early, as bloc increases share of energy sourced from renewables
Green Alliance: UK must look to EU interconnection amid 'crumbling' nuclear plans
Think tank argues UK should negotiate access to electricity interconnection with Europe through internal energy market in order to keep costs and CO2 down
EU ordered to strengthen car emissions tests in 'landmark' court ruling
General Court of the EU orders reversal to decision that allowed carmakers to exceed emissions limits by up to 110 per cent during on-road tests
Elecxit? Leaving EU electricity market could cost UK £270m a year, UKERC warns
UK Energy Research Centre analysis argues single electricity market has been a success story and that 'Elecxit' could 'turn back the clock'
EU must set 'clear direction' for 2050 net zero target, member states demand
Member states and businesses pile pressure on EU to raise ambition on climate change and clean energy
Brexit: Government seeks to firm up environmental protections, as deal hangs in the balance
Withdrawal Agreement strengthen post-Brexit green pledges, but resignations of key Cabinet ministers including Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab throws deal's future in doubt
Delays to energy efficient goods will cost EU consumers 'billions' in lost savings
New eco-designs for products such as TVs and fridges are also crucial to Europe meeting its climate targets, say experts
EU and California to step up carbon market cooperation
Officials agree to strengthen collaboration in bid to more closely aligning regions' carbon markets
EU relaxes climate stance in trade sop to Trump
Tough words on the Paris Agreement took a back seat as Jean-Claude Juncker sought protection for Europe's car industry