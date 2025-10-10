EU Omnibus: Compromise deal to restrict CSRD and CSDDD to the largest companies

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Lawmakers agree deal to simplify CSRD and CSDDD in a bid to boost EU competitiveness and cut red tape, but reforms would still require large corporates to strengthen reporting and due diligence efforts

The EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) is set to apply to only the largest businesses, under an agreement between EU lawmakers...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'History will remember who showed up': Prince William to attend COP30

'This is what farming with climate change looks like': England endures second worst harvest on record

More on Policy

CCC raises alarm over changes to ZEV mandate
Policy

CCC raises alarm over changes to ZEV mandate

In response to government's request for advice, CCC warns changes to policy could incentivise carmakers to sell more hybrids and PHEVs at the expense of BEV sales, leading to higher emissions

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 02 October 2025 • 4 min read
'The common-sense, patriotic case for clean energy': GB Energy to expand UK school and hospital solar rollout
Policy

'The common-sense, patriotic case for clean energy': GB Energy to expand UK school and hospital solar rollout

Ed Miliband to confirm plans to double the number of UK clean energy jobs over the next five years to reach 830,000 by 2030

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 30 September 2025 • 4 min read
EU Omnibus: Has Brussels fallen for the 'false assumption' businesses want to scrap sustainability rules?
Policy

EU Omnibus: Has Brussels fallen for the 'false assumption' businesses want to scrap sustainability rules?

Poll of more than 2,500 European business leaders reveals continued support for robust corporate sustainability and due diligence rules

James Murray
James Murray
clock 30 September 2025 • 8 min read