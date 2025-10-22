Brussels U-turns on plan to delay EU anti-deforestation rules for bigger firms

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Large and medium-sized companies may still be required to comply with landmark EU Deforestation Regulation from start of next year

The European Commission has partially rowed back on controversial plans to delay the introduction of the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), just weeks after pushing for the landmark legislation to be...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

CBI chief Rain Newton-Smith: 'Clean energy should be a goal that stands above politics'

Ed Miliband touts UK's growing green economy as 'a brilliant antidote to despair'

More on Legislation

'Quicker and tougher': Government proposes new penalties for water firms that breach environmental rules
Legislation

'Quicker and tougher': Government proposes new penalties for water firms that breach environmental rules

Consultation aims to give Environment Agency more leeway to impose financial penalties for frequent or moderate offences that result in environmental harm

James Murray
James Murray
clock 21 October 2025 • 3 min read
Government announces further reforms to 'outdated planning system'
Legislation

Government announces further reforms to 'outdated planning system'

Ministers claim amendments to Planning and Infrastructure Bill will accelerate clean energy and housing development, but reforms face resistance from some green groups

James Murray
James Murray
clock 14 October 2025 • 6 min read
Tory plan to scrap net zero target puts UK climate leadership at risk
Legislation

Tory plan to scrap net zero target puts UK climate leadership at risk

Sam Fankhauser from the University of Oxford warns the Conservative's plans to ditch the Climate Change Act could prove a political, environmental, and economic own goal

Sam Fankhauser, University of Oxford - The Conversation
clock 08 October 2025 • 4 min read