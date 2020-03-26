Energy Systems Catapult
Energy bodies beef up support for smarter, greener grids
Energy Systems Catapult launches new storage modelling tool, as Energy Networks Association debuts campaign for a greener grid
Net Zero: Report calls for 'sector specific' carbon standards
Research from Energy Systems Catapult suggests setting carbon standards could realign economic incentives to help drive rapid emissions cuts
Could greener heat help tackle fuel poverty?
Dr Rose Chard of the Energy Systems Catapult explores how to tackle the twin challenge of fuel poverty and heat system decarbonisation
Reflective Pricing: Could a tweak to energy tariffs drive low carbon heating roll out?
New study from Energy Systems Catapult argues clearer accounting for fixed costs could make heat pumps more attractive - and solar panels less so
New report lays bare carbon policy cost confusion
Energy Systems Catapult study concludes that cost of cutting carbon emissions varies by up to £700 a tonne