Warm Home Prescription: Government urged to trial cold home improvement service

The Energy Systems Catapult has called on the government to trial its Warm Home Prescription service at a national level in a bid to "turn the tide" on the tens of thousands of excess winter deaths in the UK.

According to the Innovate UK-funded body, the excess winter death toll of 28,000 people a year could be drastically reduced, and the burden on the NHS eased, if more preventative action was taken to improve cold homes across the UK.

The agency has successfully trialled a Warm Home Prescription trial in partnership with the NHS and energy suppliers to provide energy credit and home energy improvements to vulnerable households, allowing GPs to effectively prescribe insulation and other measures to patients whose conditions are being exacerbated by living in cold or damp properties.

The Catapult explained a national trial would go beyond simply paying the energy bills of the vulnerable and would actively seek to improve the thermal efficiency of the UK's notoriously leaky housing stock, thereby reducing the number of people living in cold homes and permanently reducing the amount of energy needed to achieve healthy temperatures.

Developed by the Catapult in 2020, Warm Home Prescriptions have been trialled by ScottishPower through a first-of-a-kind project that saw the company use Energy Company Obligation funding to provide improved energy efficiency and low carbon heating measures to vulnerable people.

The scheme has evolved from crediting the energy accounts of vulnerable people to delivering tailored energy efficiency measures and low carbon heating improvements across four local NHS areas, reaching over 1,000 people. An independent assessment of Warm Home Prescriptions also found that comparing this monetised societal benefit to the estimated cost of the project suggests for every £1 of expenditure, the scheme supported £5.10 of wellbeing social value to patients.

According to the Catapult, excess winter deaths are around three times higher in the coldest homes, with approximately 70 per cent attributable to cardiovascular and respiratory disease. As of 2024, there are 7.6 million people with heart or circulatory disease living in the UK, it added.

"With proven results, Warm Home Prescriptions should be properly funded; we cannot afford to revisit this issue year after year," said Dr Rose Chard, senior fair futures advisor at Energy Systems Catapult. "It's time to put this debate to bed and provide targeted support that works on a national scale.

"We need a serious national conversation on how we better target support to those most in need. Blanket subsidies should not be needed. A national trial of Warm Home Prescriptions would deliver tangible results. This is not theoretical, the evidence on WHP speaks for itself. Ninety-three per cent of people place greater importance on being warm than they previously did, whilst 79 per cent said that it had a positive effect on their physical health."

The Catapult's calls follow the government's decision to cut Winter Fuel Payments for many pensioners in a bid to plug the £22bn black hole Labour argues was left by the previous Tory administration.

A government spokesperson said the government was not "running away from the tough decisions" needed to fix the economy. "But we will support around three million households with their energy bills this winter through the £150 Warm Home Discount, and over a million pensioners will continue to receive the Winter Fuel Payment," they said. "The only solution to get bills down and greater energy independence is the government's mission for clean, homegrown power and by achieving our 2030 goal, we will protect billpayers permanently."

