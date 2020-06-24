energy bills
Onshore wind farms in UK could cut £50 a year off energy bills
Government urged to overturn effective ban to help meet ambitious climate targets
SDG7: Behind the scenes of an energy efficiency giant
Danish engineering firm Danfoss is working to save energy at every level of its business
Just one per cent of MPs know energy bills and demand are falling
New survey from ECIU reveals majority of MPs think energy bills are rising across the country - when the opposite is true
Should the rich pay more for clean energy?
New research suggests better off households should shoulder more of the burden for the UK's switch to a greener and more efficiency energy system
Octopus Energy tariff offers to pay customers to use green electricity
Energy supplier says plan to pay customers to use electricity when supply is abundant and demand low is a world first
IKEA urges clean energy switch with customer tariff offer
Retailer teams up with Big Clean Switch campaign in a bid to help customers save more than £300 a year on bills by switching to 100 per cent renewables tariff
Green energy supplier wins Essex Energy Switch auction
So Energy wins the chance to supply almost 6,000 residents with electricity after securing deal through county's energy switch campaign
Ecotricity teams up with charge point firm Rolec for EV tariff bundle
Partnership between renewable energy supplier and charge point manufacturer will enable EV drivers to charge at home and on the road
IKEA to help UK staff and customers make clean energy switch
EXCLUSIVE: Retail giant is working with Big Clean Switch campaign to offer staff and customers lower household tariffs to switch to renewables suppliers
More investment needed in carbon capture, EVs and low-carbon heat, warns Ofgem
Annual State of the Market report warns lack of investment in low-carbon heating, transport and carbon capture technologies could derail decarbonisation efforts
Cost of Energy: What might the Helm review mean for UK clean growth?
The 242-page independent review headed by Professor Dieter Helm pulls few punches on the UK's existing energy policy landscape - but will the government listen?
Dieter Helm's cost of energy review calls for government to 'radically simplify' energy system
BREAKING: High-profile assessment of energy system blames complex market for rising costs and urges government to streamline green energy policy to encourage cheap, consistent power