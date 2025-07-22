'Deeply irresponsible': Why Ed Miliband is stepping up Labour's attacks on Reform's climate denialism

Michael Holder
clock • 9 min read
Credit: UK Parliament
Image:

Credit: UK Parliament

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary argues government is 'just at the foothills' of the government's work to reduce energy costs, as he faces a grilling from MPs

Ed Miliband has hit back at Reform UK's Nigel Farage and Richard Tice for their "deeply irresponsible" opposition to climate action, arguing the party's recent attacks on British energy companies risked...

More on Politics

Labour warns Nigel Farage's 'war on clean energy' would threaten almost one million jobs
Energy

Labour warns Nigel Farage's 'war on clean energy' would threaten almost one million jobs

Labour Party publishes new analysis claiming a Reform-led government would put more than 950,000 clean energy jobs at risk

James Murray
James Murray
clock 18 July 2025 • 3 min read
Sorry, but Richard Tice is right
Politics

Sorry, but Richard Tice is right

Reform's approach to climate change and clean energy is dangerously reckless and laughably incompetent, but Richard Tice is right to warn it would introduce political risk for businesses and investors

James Murray
James Murray
clock 18 July 2025 • 5 min read
Hard-right MEPs risk doing serious damage to the EU's climate policy agenda
Politics

Hard-right MEPs risk doing serious damage to the EU's climate policy agenda

MEPs in the hard-right Patriots for Europe grouping have been given the rapporteur role that could prove hugely influential in shaping the EU's 2040 climate target legislation, writes Andrew Warren

Andrew Warren
clock 18 July 2025 • 6 min read