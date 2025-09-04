'Power Shift': Greenpeace urges government to move gas power plants out of the wholesale power market

New report calculates that moving gas-fired power stations into a strategic reserve underpinned by a regulated asset base model could maintain energy security and save billpayers £5bn a year
The government could save households and businesses in the region of £5bn a year on their energy bills in 2028 by overhauling the electricity market to stop "unfair profiteering" by gas power stations....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis