Emmanuel Macron
From personal insults to 'Vorsprung Durch Technik': G7 climate action intensifies as divisions deepen
The latest G7 summit promised a funding boost for global climate action, while providing evidence the coalition for tackling the climate crisis is under ever more intense pressure from the White House
G7: World leaders step up climate and Amazon fire funding
UK doubles climate aid contributions and announces extra £7m for 'Blue Belt' scheme to protect marine life, as plans emerge for new Amazon protection initiative
Macron tells G7: Amazon rainforest fires are an 'international crisis'
Fires currently ravaging the Brazilian rainforest should be top of the agenda at this weekend's G7 Summit, says French President, as debate over future trade deals intensifies
Macron: Europe must 'clear our climate debt'
French President issues rallying cry to renew European project, set a net zero goal, and take on Brexit 'anger mongers'
Macron: 'Reject trade deals with those who don't comply with Paris Agreement'
French President rejects isolationism and calls for global unity on tackling climate change in passionate speech to UN General Assembly
France is lagging on eight out of nine climate targets, watchdog warns
For all President Macron's talk of 'making our planet great again', emissions are not falling fast enough in most sectors, according to an NGO scorecard
'Climate action was just too little and too slow for Hulot': What was behind this week's shock resignation?
Alasdair MacEwen explores what prompted the French Environment Minister to quit in protest at the government's green policies
'The most difficult decision of my life': French Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot quits government
High profile minister and campaigner uses live radio interview to shock French government with public resignation
Sovereign wealth funds gather in Paris to launch climate plan
At a summit today hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and Norway Prime Minister Erna Solberg, sovereign wealth funds are set to embrace climate finance plans
G7: Trump set to leave early, skipping climate session
Divide between Trump and other G7 leaders grows deeper as Trump snubs discussion on climate change
'There is no Planet B': Macron urges US Congress to embrace climate action
'I believe in building a better future for our children, which requires offering them a planet that is still habitable in 25 years,' French president tells Congress, to rapturous applause
Britain to stay in EU Emissions Trading Scheme until at least 2020
Energy minister Claire Perry confirms UK will remain in the EU's carbon market until the end of the decade despite 2019 Brexit date
Davos 2018: Your need-to-know green download
BusinessGreen brings you the sustainable business highlights from the annual Davos Summit
France and UK agree partnership on new build nuclear and climate action
Bilateral pledge to 'encourage' new nuclear one of a raft of climate pledges made between two countries at this week's summit
'Make our planet great again': Macron goes to China
The French President offered one phrase in mandarin during his three-day state visit - his plea to 'make our planet great again'
Climate Leadership: Le réalisme climatique est mort; Vive le réalisme climatique.
Energy for Humanity's Kirsty Gogan argues President Macron is right to abandon the battle against nuclear in favour of the bigger battle against climate change
'My priority': Macron promises to use nuclear and renewables to deliver emissions cuts
French president questions German decision to phase out nuclear power post-Fukushima
Five lessons from the One Planet Summit
At times it felt like a mini-COP, at times like a celebrity-studded TEDx conference, but Emmanuel Macron's One Planet Summit certainly packed a climate punch
One Planet Summit: Quotes of the day
BusinessGreen rounds up the best proclamations, commentary, and criticism from key figures in and around today's climate summit in Paris
One Planet Summit: Live blog
BusinessGreen keeps you up-to-date with all the latest announcements and reaction as it happens from the climate summit in Paris
Major corporates mount pro-business climate action campaign
Ahead of Emmanuel Macron's One Planet Summit tomorrow, multinationals warn more ambitious global warming targets needed to secure future growth and prosperity
Reports: Theresa May among 50 leaders set to attend Macron climate summit
Top politicians and green business heavyweights are expected to attend climate summit convened by French President
COP23: Emmanuel Macron warns 'point of no return' for climate impacts has been crossed
French premier pledges to plug US gap in IPCC funding, as German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers 'common message' in support of Paris Agreement
China holds on to renewables market top spot
EY said its latest rankings underline importance of government policy in driving clean energy development globally