Reports: Fossil fuel advertising ban comes into force in France

Adverts promoting fossil fuel products and services have been banned in France, after a cornerstone of President Emmanuel Macron's green legislative agenda officially came into force yesterday.

The move makes France the first country in Europe to put such a ban in place, which means firms will no longer be able to promote any petroleum-based energy products, energy from the combustion of coal, and hydrogen-containing carbons, although fossil gas has been exempted from the ban until June next year, according to Energy Voice.

Companies found to have breached the rules could face fines of up to €100,000, with fines potentially rising to double that amount for repeat offenders.

However, the ban has been criticised by some environmental campaigners for not going far enough. Financial investments in fossil fuels and communication-related sponsorship are not covered by the ban, and advertising of decarbonised - or 'blue' hydrogen - and other fuels and fossil gas that include at least 50 per cent renewable energy or biogas content is still permitted.

Greenpeace France called for the ban to be expanded to cover fossil fuel sponsorship, such as oil and gas giant Total's deal with next year's Rugby World Cup, which is being hosted by France.

"You will read everywhere that advertising for fossil fuels is now prohibited, but that's not true," the campaign group said in a statement. "Ads for gas can continue, patronage, sponsorship, institutional communication and financial advertising on fossil products remain authorised."

Vous allez lire partout que la publicité pour les énergies fossiles est désormais interdite, mais c'est faux !

Les pubs pour le gaz peuvent continuer, le mécénat, le parrainage, la communication institutionnelle et la pub financière sur les produits fossiles restent autorisés 🙄 pic.twitter.com/HH2TjvNr4u — Greenpeace France (@greenpeacefr) August 22, 2022

First adopted by France's parliament last summer, the new rules form part of a sweeping climate law passed in March, which also placed restrictions on certain domestic flights, banned new cars emitting more than 95 grams of CO2 per kilometre from 2030, and made 'ecocide' a criminal offence.

The move also adds to a raft of green commitments made by Macron after he won a second term as President in April, when he promised a "complete renewal" of his environmental policy programme, and pledged to make his Prime Minister directly responsible for tackling the climate crisis.

Among other green campaign promises made by the French President, who won 58.5 per cent of the vote in the final run-off poll against far-right leader Marine Le Pen to secure another five-year term in office, was a goal to make France the first major economy to stop using coal, oil and gas.

He has also set his sights on building 50 offshore wind farms by the end of the decade capable of meeting a fifth of France's electricity needs, alongside six new nuclear reactors, and plans to link chief executive bonuses to corporate environmental results.

However, Macron's record on climate and the environment since first being elected President in 2017 has also faced significant criticism, with his administration failing to reduce emissions fast enough to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement objectives - a shortfall that prompted successful legal action last year that resulted in a court ordering the government to strengthen its decarbonisation plans.

Environmental campaigners have also noted that Macron's decision to increase fuel taxes without setting out support for disadvantaged households spurred the 'gilets jaune' or 'yellow jackets' protests that helped drive opposition to climate action in France.