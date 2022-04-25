Macron celebrates victory with vow to make France a 'great ecological nation'

Emmanuel Macron has secured five more years as France's president, after winning more than 58.5 per cent of the vote in a decisive victory over his far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

The centrist president has become the first French leader to win re-election for 20 years and this morning he again reiterated his commitment to bolder climate action, declaring that "making France a great ecological nation is our project".

In recent weeks, Macron placed environmental commitments at the heart of his campaign in a bid to woo climate-conscious voters after leftist candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon was knocked out of the race earlier this month.

In a rally in Marseille last week, Macron characterised the run-off with Le Pen, who has voiced climate scepticism throughout her career and made opposition to renewables projects a key plank in her campaign, as a "referendum on the environment".

He also promised a "complete renewal" of his environmental policy programme, pledging to make his next prime minister directly responsible for tackling the climate crisis.

La République en Marche! leader said he would also establish a minister of energy planning tasked with making France the first major economy to stop using coal, oil, and gas, and a minister for environmental planning responsible for local transport, green building retrofits and boosting the water, air and food quality.

The incumbent also set out his aim to build 50 offshore wind farms by the end of this decade capable of providing 20 per cent of France's national electricity needs, as well and six new nuclear reactors.

In addition, Macron pledged to work to reduce air pollution, plant 140 million trees, fight for a European carbon tax, and go "twice as fast" on greenhouse gas reductions. He also vowed to ensure that chief executive bonuses are linked to corporate environmental results.

In contrast, Le Pen had promised to ban all new wind farm developments and take steps to dismantle existing wind plants - a plan experts warned was not technically viable, would hurt the French economy, and would wreak chaos across the energy system.

The Eurosceptic candidate had rejected the EU's Green Deal climate policy programme, arguing that it is too restrictive and has argued that France should be able to respond to the Paris Agreement "in the way it chooses".

In the run-up to the election, climate campaigners had warned that neither Macron nor Le Pen's policies would put Europe's second largest economy on track to achieving net zero emisisons.

Macron's record on climate and environment is somewhat mixed. A sweeping new climate law passed last March, banned fossil fuel advertisements, certain domestic flights, and new cars emitting more than 95 grams of CO2 per kilometre by 2030, while also creating a new offence of 'ecocide'.

But his government faced significant criticism for failing to reduce emissions fast enough to meet its objectives under the Paris Agreement, a view that was backed by a French court last year.

Environmental campaigners have also noted that Macron's decision to increase fuel taxes without setting out support for disadvantaged households spurred the massive 'gilets jaune' or 'yellow jackets' movement that has helped drive anti-climate action momentum in France

In a speech delivered at the foot of the Eiffel Tower as the results came in on Sunday night, Macron thanked his supporters and those who voted for him because they wanted to stave off Le Pen. "I'm not the candidate of one camp anymore, but the president of all of us," he added.

Macron beat Le Pen with a lower margin than in 2017, with the far-right candidate setting a record for her party with 41.46 per cent of the vote. Turnout was also lower than five years ago, with Ipsos polling institute estimating that abstention in the final round was at 28 per cent, the highest in 50 years.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Macron on his re-election on Twitter. "France is one of our closest and most important allies," he wrote. "I look forward to continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world."