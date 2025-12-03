'Double standards': Media accused of routinely mispresenting pace of EV roll out

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

More than 40 UK national media articles have incorrectly reported companies are missing their Zero Emission Vehicle Mandate targets, according to ECIU

More than 40 articles that have appeared in the UK's national media since the introduction of the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate in January 2024 have incorrectly claimed the car industry has missed,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'Already a major growth engine': Green economy expected to exceed $7tr in annual value by 2030

Study: 'Major increase' in data centre demand tipped to push global grid spend past $470bn

More on Automotive

Electric Car Grant: New Renault and BMW models qualify for maximum £3,750 discount
Automotive

Electric Car Grant: New Renault and BMW models qualify for maximum £3,750 discount

New additions double the number of vehicles eligible for maximum discount, meaning drivers can now get £3,750 off eight models from some of the UK's most popular brands

Amber Rolt
clock 03 December 2025 • 5 min read
Zipcar announces closure of UK business
Automotive

Zipcar announces closure of UK business

US-owned car sharing platform confirms it is not taking any new bookings from 31 December 2025 in the UK

Amber Rolt
clock 02 December 2025 • 2 min read
'Postcode lottery': Study reveals true scale of EV charging network's north-south divide
Automotive

'Postcode lottery': Study reveals true scale of EV charging network's north-south divide

Analysis reveals Westminster has more public chargers than Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds, Sheffield, and Newcastle combined

James Murray
James Murray
clock 01 December 2025 • 4 min read