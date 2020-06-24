EFRA
'Significant regression': MPs blast government's post-Brexit environmental protection plans
Draft Environment Bill sets out worse environmental and climate change safeguards for UK than current EU policy, EFRA committee warns
MPs to water industry: Plug 'shocking' water leakage to combat drought risk
Parliament's EFRA Committee publishes report on water industry regulation, calling for firms to be given more powers to roll out smart meters
'Little evidence' of bold action: MPs again slam government air quality efforts
Government response to joint committee report on air quality fails to allay MPs' concerns over public health impact of air pollution
Super inquiry launched by Parliament into air pollution crisis
'Unprecedented' move sees four Parliamentary committees team up to scrutinise government action to clean up Britain's toxic air