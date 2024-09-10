Alistair Carmichael named new Environment Select Committee chair

Former Scottish Secretary of State Alistair Carmichael has been named as the new chair of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee (EFRA) Select Committee, after standing unopposed for the role.

MPs are set to vote tomorrow to elect new chairs for Parliament's Select Committees, but Carmichael was appointed to head up the EFRA Committee late yesterday after no other candidates applied for the role ahead of nominations closing at 4pm yesterday. As such, he has claimed one of three Select Committee chair positions reserved for the Lib Dems.

The farmer and current Liberal Democrat MP for Orkney and Shetland, who previously served in David Cameron's coalition government, will take over from Conservative MP Sir Robert Goodwill.

In his application for the role, Carmichael promised to contribute to setting a political agenda for "meaningful and realistic" UK food security and address issues of nature depletion, animal welfare, and food standards.

Carmichael also pledged to give a voice to rural, coastal, and island communities, while holding to account a Defra ministerial team that he described as being mostly from urban backgrounds. And he promised to hold corporate interests such as water companies to account for their commercial practices and environmental impacts.

"Parliament works best when all voices are heard and consensus is built," he said in his application. "In my time as a Member of Parliament I have worked with people in all parties to get things done.

"In the next few years we shall make key decisions that will set the shape and course of life in the United Kingdom's rural communities for a decade at least. I am excited by the prospect of bringing the influence of Parliament to inform and to shape these decisions."

As reported by Farmers Guardian, Carmichael declared a number of interests including a role in his family's farm which runs breeding stock and a holiday let. "Any profits from the farm are given to my father (also a partner in the firm) so I do not receive an income from it," he said. "The business receives farm support payments from the Scottish Government and participates in two Agri-Environment Climate Schemes in respect of which we also receive payments."

The update comes after Liberal Democrat Rural Affairs spokesperson and the party's former leader, Tim Farron, ruled himself out of the race to become the next EFRA Select Committee chair in August. Farron backed Carmichael for the role alongside fellow Scottish MPs Wendy Chamberlain and Christine Jardine as well as Winchester MP Danny Chambers.

News of Carmichael's appointment coincides with grim Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) forecasts that British farmers are set to endure an "historically poor harvest" following wet winter weather that was exacerbated by climate change.

According to the think tank's analysis of provisional data from Defra on English crop areas for wheat, winter and spring barley, oats, and oilseed rape with yield forecasts from the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board, 2024 is predicated to yield one of the worst three harvests since 1983 for key crops.

MPs are now set to vote to elect Select Committee chairs, after a number of high profile backbenchers secured sufficient nominations.

Labour MPs Liam Byrne and Matt Western are to contest an election to become chair of the Business and Trade Committee, while party colleagues Melanie Onn and Bill Esterson are similarly competing to chair the Energy Security and Net Zero Committee, and Barry Gardiner and Toby Perkins are in the running to head up the Environmental Audit Committee.

