'Floods are here to stay': MPs slam government's flood defence planning

UK flood defence plans once again called into question, as Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) committee calls for clear targets and long-term budget for resilience

The government's flood defence efforts have yet again been called into question, with MPs today warning that a lack of objectives and inadequate future are leaving English homes and businesses exposed to ever-growing climate threats.

A report published today by Parliament's Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) committee urges the government to provide long-term funding for the maintenance of existing and new flood defences and to set a clearly defined flood resilience objective.

The committee, which said it had consulted extensively with representatives from flood-hit communities, also calls for the government to design an action plan addressing the mental health impacts of flooding, alongside the economic and physical effects.

The report assesses existing approaches to managing flood risk, including schemes for sustainable drainage and working with nature, before outlining a series of recommendations for action.

It urges the government to set out clearly defined objectives for a level of flood resilience which will protect homes and businesses in line with climate change projections, including "seriously re-examining" the National Infrastructure Commission's recommendation of a nationwide standard. It warns that, as the number of flood defences inevitably increases as the planet warms, the government will have to put in place a long-term budget for the maintenance of existing defences, to cope with the extra stress climate change is putting on them.

The report also calls on the government to give local authorities adequate resources, including for dedicated trained staff, to effectively factor climate change into local planning decisions; and to work with charities to develop guidance which will allow for "meaningful engagement" between local people and risk management and planning authorities.

Efforts must be made to address a current lack of long-term recovery support for flood-hit communities, it adds, encompassing their psychological, economic and physical recovery. And natural flood management initiatives such as allowing land to flood will need to be scaled-up, working with farmers and land managers to design and deliver the plans.

"The government's commitment to net zero demonstrates its willingness to act on the climate crisis, but it must recognise that in protecting homes and businesses from flooding, we are playing a long game," said Conservative MP Neil Parish, chair of the EFRA committee. "If the government will not set well-defined targets for flood resilience, it will waste millions of pounds playing catch-up. We must accept that as floods are here to stay, so must be the defences we build."

The report follows proposals to offer discounted insurance premiums to households that install flood defence measures via the Flood Re initiative, which were announced last week and are currently open for consultation. Flood Re's chief executive Andy Bord welcomed today's report, saying the EFRA Select Committee was "right to highlight the need for long-term funding to maintain existing, as well as new, flood defences."

"In the year that COP26 comes to the UK, the committee's report is an important contribution to the ongoing debate of how best to mitigate the impact of flooding - one of the most damaging manifestations of climate change," Bord added. "As the government has already shown leadership in its commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, the UK likewise has an opportunity to promote place-based resilience and support economic growth as a world leader in adaptation with the adoption of appropriate resilience standards."

EFRA's report follows a raft of severe flood warnings in north-west England last month, as the approach of Storm Christoph saw homes evacuated around the rivers Mersey and Dee. Experts have warned storms and flooding events are set to become more frequent and severe as a result of climate change, prompting growing concerns about home and business insurance against such events.

Responding to the report, a spokesperson for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs emphasised that "we have a comprehensive long-term plan to invest in new defence assets, maintain our existing ones and double the number of our projects that harness the power of nature to reduce flood risk - all designed to prepare the country for future flooding and coastal erosion." The Department had previously said flooding "devastates lives, livelihoods and communities" and that it has "made significant progress in preparing the country".

Last summer, the government committed £5.2bn to improve the UK's resilience to flooding, which it said would fund the creation of around 2,000 new flood and coastal defences capable of protecting 336,000 properties in England by 2027.