Green Brexit: Fears rise over 'back-door regression' on environmental standards
Key review measures have been stripped from most of the EU green laws transferred onto UK statute books, study suggests
With so much attention on the unfolding coronavirus crisis and its myriad impacts, Brexit has taken more of a back seat in the political theatre in recent months. But with EU-UK trade talks set to start...
Community energy group launches takeover bid for award-winning wind farm
High Winds Community Energy Society plans to raise £2.8m in loan notes and issue 2.9 million £1 shares to fund the acquisition of Cumbrian wind farm
Big business must lead the way as part of a post Covid-19 green recovery
A truly green recovery will require a joint effort from government, business and society to overcome the challenge of transitioning to a low-carbon economy, says BT's Gabrielle Ginér