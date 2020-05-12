Green Brexit: Fears rise over 'back-door regression' on environmental standards

Pressure for free trade deals is likely to grow in the wake of Covid-19
Key review measures have been stripped from most of the EU green laws transferred onto UK statute books, study suggests

With so much attention on the unfolding coronavirus crisis and its myriad impacts, Brexit has taken more of a back seat in the political theatre in recent months. But with EU-UK trade talks set to start...

