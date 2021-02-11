'Lacks ambition': MPs urge government to step up efforts to tackle air pollution

Latest report from the House of Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Committee warns the UK's current strategy to combat air pollution needs to be beefed up

MPs have today urged the government to set tougher air pollution targets to help tackle widespread health inequalities and address the risk of a surge in car usage as Covid-19 lockdown measures are eased.

The call was made by the House of Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Committee, which highlighted a "strong and established" case for taking tougher action on air pollution in its new Air Quality report, published today.

The report, which drew on evidence from health experts, local councils, and campaign groups, urges the government to firm up its commitment to clean air. It recommends introducing an amendment to the Environment Bill that would set a specific target to reduce particulate matter (PM2.5) levels in line with World Health Organisation guidelines, before establishing long-term targets for other key pollutants, including NO2 and ammonia.

The report criticises the current Clean Air Strategy, launched in 2019, saying it "lacks the ambition to fully address" the challenges posed by air quality.

Further recommendations outlined by MPs including provide a long-term funding structure for local councils to ensure they can deliver their duties to improve local air quality, with the report concluding the Clean Air Strategy shifted a lot of responsibility for tackling air pollution on to local authorities without a comparable increase in resources.

And it calls on the government to "lead by example" by updating Government Buying Standards (GBS) to ensure that only zero tailpipe emissions vehicles are procured across the public sector by 2025.

The report also warns that social distancing concerns are primed to produce a spike in car use through coming years, and counsels the government to respond with a public campaign to encourage people to use public transport and to step up investment in walking and cycling infrastructure.

"Every year, an estimated 64,000 deaths are linked to air pollution disproportionately affecting disadvantaged communities," said EFRA Select Committee Chair Neil Paris.

"While the Clean Air Strategy is a step in the right direction, the Government needs to be more ambitious. Before the Environment Bill comes back, commitments to reduce the levels of toxic particulates that cause the most harm must be strengthened - and targets on reducing the health impacts of air pollution included too."

Public Health England has classified air pollution as the largest environmental risk to UK public health. In 2016, a study by leading medical experts estimated around 40,000 people die ever year in the UK due to outdoor air pollution, with disadvantaged communities disproportionately affected. It estimated the annual costs of air pollution's impact to top £20bn.

Attention was focused on the issue following the death of nine-year-old Ella Roberta Kissi-Debrah in London in 2013, who had suffered a series of severe asthma attacks.

"It's been eight years since air pollution from the diesel and petrol traffic around our home killed my daughter Ella," said Rosamund Kissi-Debrah, who has campaigned on the issue since. "But despite the clear science on the tragic health impacts of breathing toxic air, thousands of children across the UK are still at risk. Local and national governments must clamp down on this silent killer, and health professionals must learn to recognise the symptoms of air pollution exposure so that people are warned about what could be causing their illness - before it's too late."

The government has repeatedly defended its Clean Air Strategy, which was itself produced following a series of successful legal challenges that accused Ministers of breaking the law by failing to take sufficient steps to improve UK air quality. Ministers have also highlighted plans to increase investment in active transport and electric vehicle infrastructure in the coming years.

However, green groups and campaigners remain adamant more ambitious and coherent plans are urgently required to tackle still dangerous levels of air pollution - a stance broadly endorsed by MPs today.