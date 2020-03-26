Donald Trump
Trump hits out at 'prophets of doom' as US joins global tree conservation drive
President announces US will join Trillion Trees initiative to grow, save, and better protect one trillion trees around the world by 2050
Global Briefing: Coal decline leads to CO2 drop in US, Germany and Spain
Coal continues its decline as renewables take hold in Germany, Spain, USA and even Fukushima, plus all the green business news you may have missed this week
US corporate giants and union leaders call for US to stay in Paris Agreement
Remaining part of the climate treaty will deliver stable, low-carbon green jobs for US citizens, CEOs of Apple, L'Oreal, Mastercard, Decathlon, Salesforce and more declare
The Obama Doctrine v The Pollutocrat Playbook
How can advocates of climate action fight opponents who plumb the depths of moral bankruptcy in order to spark and then weaponise outrage?
World leaders hit back as Trump formally starts Paris Agreement withdrawal
BASIC countries defend multilateral climate action, as Macron and Xi pledge to ramp up decarbonisation plans
California pulls no punches in pursuit of climate action
Governor Gavin Newsom is unabashed about fighting climate impacts and the White House - and he's got good company
Trump boasts of Paris Agreement withdrawal
White House confirms US intends to start formal withdrawal process next month
Global briefing: Trump's EPA proposes rollback on methane emissions rules
Your need-to-know green business news from around the world this week
From personal insults to 'Vorsprung Durch Technik': G7 climate action intensifies as divisions deepen
The latest G7 summit promised a funding boost for global climate action, while providing evidence the coalition for tackling the climate crisis is under ever more intense pressure from the White House
G7: World leaders step up climate and Amazon fire funding
UK doubles climate aid contributions and announces extra £7m for 'Blue Belt' scheme to protect marine life, as plans emerge for new Amazon protection initiative
'Refusing to see reality': Trump slammed for 'Soviet-style' defence of environmental record
The President wants voters to believe the US boasts world-leading environmental performance, but as climate risks escalate is anyone buying it?
Michael Bloomberg launches $500m campaign to shut US coal plants by 2030
Beyond Carbon will work with local and state actors to drive clean energy policy, close coal plants and ensure no new fossil fuel power is built
Five green silver bullets for tackling climate breakdown
The CEO of one of the UK's leading clean tech innovators offers some pointers for how to turbo-charge our response to climate crisis
'They don't do the responsibility': Trump defends climate scepticism and inaction
President reveals he had "a great conversation" with Prince Charles about climate change, as he again rejects climate science
Joe Biden unveils plan for $5tr net zero climate investment blitz
As Theresa May takes issue with President Trump's stance on climate change, Democrat frontrunner pledges to introduce net zero goal
The anti-Trump effect
There has been a fundamental shift in the dialogue around climate action in the past year, and once again the US President is on the wrong side of history
'The science shows that you're wrong': Will British businesses challenge Trump over their climate fears?
The US President will meet with Theresa May and businesses in the UK this week - but will they really be bold enough to raise their concerns about US climate policy?
US judge halts hundreds of drilling projects in groundbreaking climate change ruling
In a rebuke of the Trump administration's 'energy-first' agenda, a judge rules greenhouse gas emissions must be considered
Trump vs. reality: Battle lines drawn over Green New Deal
Trump's failure to mention climate change in his State of the Union address only underlines how political realities are shifting around the US President
New year, fresh outlooks (feat. Pete Tong)
Madeleine Cuff's first Business Talk column of the year considers how quickly consumer sentiment can change on green issues
Forget what you think you know about American attitudes to climate action
Tom Chivers reflects on new polling that suggests the average American consumer is concerned about climate change, whatever President Trump says to the contrary - and corporate leaders are responding
COP24: As Trump administration prepares to promote coal, business giants step up calls for bolder climate action
Business groups launch series of new initiatives to help mainstream clean technologies and sustainable practices
Paris Agreement fight could push US out permanently, warn top Obama officials
A deal in Poland that draws a hard line between developed and developing countries may be unacceptable to future administrations - Democratic or Republican
Green shoots? Democrats take control of House in US elections
Mid-term election results prompt hope of renewed progress on climate action in US, after gains for Democrats in the House and key state governor seats