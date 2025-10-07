Study: Trump's war on renewables will have only 'marginal impact' on global energy transition

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Donald Trump / Credit: Shutterstock
Image:

Donald Trump / Credit: Shutterstock

Energy Transition Outlook from DNV warns White House will delay US emissions reductions, but global shift to clean energy will continue to accelerate

The global shift towards clean energy remains "robust", despite a slowdown in the roll out of renewables in the US following moves by the Trump administration to reverse climate policies and block clean...

James Murray
