divestment
'A moral imperative': Archbishop Tutu and Al Gore call for fossil fuel divestment
The veteran political campaigners drew parallels between the climate activism of young people like Greta Thunberg and anti-apartheid activism in the 1980s
Mayors and physicians latest to join fossil fuel divestment drive
The Royal College of Physicians is joining a growing number of UK health organisations that are divesting from fossil fuel companies
300 MPs back campaign to divest their pension fund from fossil fuels
Cross party backing for fossil fuel divestment of parliamentary pension fund builds ahead of new climate change investment policy from trustees
Justin Welby: Investors must pressure firms to act on climate crisis
Archbishop of Canterbury says fund managers are not doing enough to press for change
University of Liverpool to ditch all fossil fuel investments
Institution commits to selling its remaining £2.8m holdings in fossil fuel companies by 2022 following pressure from student campaigners
Royal College of Emergency Medicine and Royal Society of Arts quit fossil fuel investments
Two more institutions vow to sell their shares in fossil fuel companies, just a day after National Trust pledged to divest
National Trust to divest £1bn portfolio from fossil fuels
Charity loses patience with fossil fuel firms and says it will shift its investments towards supporting green businesses
Chubb chucks coal
Insurance giant becomes the largest US insurer to date to announce it will halt underwriting for companies that are reliant on coal mining and power plants
Norwegian Oil Fund prepares for £13bn pivot from fossil fuels to renewables
Around $7.5bn set to be divested from 150 oil and gas firms, with a further $7.5bn drawn out of coal companies following crucial parliamentary vote
More than a third of MPs back campaign for fossil-free pension
Parliamentary pension currently holds £11.7m of BP shares and almost £11m in Shell
Cambridge University agrees to explore fossil fuel divestment plan
Ex-archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams welcomes plans for fully costed proposals
'Reasonable and forward-looking': Norway's $1tr fund to ditch oil and gas stocks
BREAKING: World's largest sovereign wealth fund to divest from oil and gas exploration and production companies, in monumental landmark for the shift to a greener global energy system
Ban Ki-moon tells Britain: stop investing in fossil fuels overseas
Former UN secretary-general says country must live up to Theresa May's commitment
BlackRock targeted in divestment hoax
Hoax letter purporting to be from BlackRock CEO Larry Fink had promised to take much harder line on companies involved in fossil fuels
Global divestment campaign tops 1,000 pledges
350.org reveals institutions with almost $8tr of managed investments have now pledged to offload high carbon assets
Faculty of Public Health divests from fossil fuels
The professional body said its investments in fossil fuel companies were not compatible with its role to improve public health and wellbeing
More than 170 MPs urge Parliament's pension fund to drop fossil fuels
Campaign to divest MPs' pension fund of fossil fuel holdings gains further momentum
Over 40 per cent of world's coal plants now loss-making, analysis finds
More than 40 per cent of world's coal plants already running at a loss, making new renewables projects ever more competitive, Carbon Tracker analysis finds
Green investor surge: 400 global asset managers pledge to step up climate efforts
Investors with $32tr in assets under management back new Investor Agenda to step low carbon funding and climate risk transparency efforts
Lloyds Banking Group halts financing for new coal plants
Banking giant will no longer finance coal-fired power stations or thermal coal mines in support of Paris Agreement goals
Health risk: GPs to halt fossil fuel investments
Royal College of General Practitioners confirms it is to halt investment in fossil fuels in response to climate risks that 'threaten to destabilise our National Health Service'
Reports: Nippon Life Insurance to end coal power investments
First major Japanese institutional investor embraces coal divestment, as switch to renewable energy gathers pace
World first: Ireland to divest from fossil fuels
Ireland set to become first country in the world to fully divest from fossil fuels after Divestment Bill wins final approval from Irish legislature
Church of England votes for oil and gas divestment push
General Synod votes overwhelmingly to ditch investments in oil and gas firms that fail to develop Paris Agreement compatible strategy