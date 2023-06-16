LGIM divests from transport giants over climate concerns

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Investment giant to offload holdings in two carbon intensive transport firms under its Climate Impact Pledge

Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) has divested from a further two companies that fall short of its climate standards.

As part of its engagement programme to encourage companies to tackle climate change, Air China and COSCO Shipping Holdings have been added to the UK-listed asset manager's divestment list, taking the total number of companies failing to meet its standards on climate to 14. 

Released as part of its annual Climate Impact Pledge, LGIM's exclusion list has expanded to cover over £150bn of assets, with 5,000 companies included in its climate engagement programme - some five times the number engaged with the year prior.

Voting sanctions and direct engagements are among the methods utilised, with LGIM employing a year-on-year horizon to "encourage change with consequences".

The number of 'climate-critical' sectors listed in this year's analysis has risen from 15 to 20, with forestry, paper and pulp, aluminium, glass, logistics and multi-utilities added as sectors requiring "higher standards and more urgent action".

Michael Marks, head of investment stewardship at LGIM said: "As the window for achieving a 1.5C outcome by 2050 narrows, the need for greater action by companies has become increasingly urgent. Companies which are too slow to act are contributing to systemic risk. It is imperative that investors play their part, by expanding and deepening the scope of their climate engagement, and encouraging companies to scale up their ambitions and reduce real world emissions."

The group has also confirmed an expansion to the expectations underpinning the pledge - with additional emphasis now given to the link between biodiversity and net zero strategies and extended interventions such as climate lobbying activities.

Michelle Scrimgeour, LGIM's CEO said: "At this critical juncture, it is imperative that we all step up. Change is still possible - if we act now."

This article first appeared at Sustainable Investment.

James Murray
James Murray

