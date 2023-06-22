'Not nearly enough progress': Church of England to fully divest from oil and gas firms over climate concerns

clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby warns that 'the Church will follow not just the science, but our faith' as it promises to divest entirely from fossil fuels by end of the year

The Church of England's (CofE) multi-billion-pound pensions and investments holdings are to fully divest and exclude oil and gas companies from their entire portfolios due to a "failure to align with climate...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Circular credit cards: Mastercard, HSBC, and TerraCycle launch card recycling scheme

22 June 2023 • 2 min read
02

Leading Conservative MPs launch pre-election push for bolder green agenda

22 June 2023 • 4 min read
03

Roadmap on Biodiversity Credits: UK and France launch new initiative to boost nature finance

22 June 2023 • 3 min read
04

'Not nearly enough progress': Church of England to fully divest from oil and gas firms over climate concerns

22 June 2023 • 6 min read
05

Two leading carbon offset integrity bodies are joining forces - but can they boost market standards?

22 June 2023 • 8 min read

More on Investment

Credit: iStock
Investment

ONS: Businesses spending on environmental protection rises to £2bn

Official data on reveals a 11 per cent increase in businesses spending on environmental protection during 2021

Amber Rolt
clock 23 June 2023 • 2 min read
'A new global consensus': World leaders vow to deliver a 'green transition that leaves no one behind'
Investment

'A new global consensus': World leaders vow to deliver a 'green transition that leaves no one behind'

Ahead of Paris meeting, world leaders call for increased role for public and private finance as they warn Sustainable Development Goals and climate targets are at risk

James Murray
James Murray
clock 21 June 2023 • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
Investment

'Growth doom loop': Report warns under-investment will see UK lag behind in global race to net zero

Think tank IPPR warns UK is suffering from 'investment-phobia' and must move quickly to reap the economic benefits of the green transition

Amber Rolt
clock 20 June 2023 • 4 min read