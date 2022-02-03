Scottish Widows publishes 'roadmap to net zero'

Scottish Widows has today published a wide-ranging Climate Action Plan, designed to put the pensions giant on track to deliver a net zero emissions portfolio by 2050.

The company said its new four-point plan would see it drastically increase investment in climate solutions-focused businesses and shift away from high carbon investments in a bid to halve the emissions from its portfolio by 2030 and reach net zero emissions by 2050.

The proposals are set to have a significant impact on the UK pensions market, given Scottish Widows holds nearly £190bn of savings for more than six million customers.

Specifically, the company said it invest between £20bn and £25bn in "climate-aware investment strategies" by 2025, including £1bn that will directly targeted at climate solutions-focused companies working in areas such as renewable energy, low carbon buildings, and energy efficient technologies.

It also announced that it would "ensure climate impacts are at the core of asset allocation decision-making; exclude high carbon investments that are at high risk of becoming stranded assets; and focus stewardship activity on companies failing to address climate change risks".

In a first step for the new strategy, Scottish Widows also announced today that it has made an additional £3bn investment in asset management giant Blackrock's Climate Transition World Equity Fund. The new investment builds on an existing £2bn allocation, bringing the total Scottish Widows investment in the fund to £5bn.

"We believe the move to net zero will offer longer-term sustainable growth for our customers' pension savings, by leveraging low-carbon transition opportunities among some of the world's most forward-looking companies," said Maria Nazarova-Doyle, head of pension investments and responsible investments at Scottish Widows. "Controlling trillions of pounds worth of investments, the pensions industry has a responsibility to act as a responsible steward for the success of climate solutions - and to exclude investments in high-carbon companies which are resistant to change."

She added that the company looked forward to more pension providers unveiling similar strategies that would set "a clear expectation for high-carbon sectors resistant to change". "Together, we can safeguard the future of our customers' pension savings - and our planet," she said.

The company said the new net zero strategy would build on the company's previous efforts to curb its emissions, including the relaunch of its Scottish Widows Environmental Fund as fully fossil fuel-free and the provision of over £400m of direct flows into green energy solutions such as wind power generation and solar farms. It also said it has divested nearly £1.4bn from companies that have not met their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards.

Scottish Widows is one of a fast-growing band of investment firms to set net zero targets, with the overarching Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) boasting 450 members boasting over $130tr of private capital.

However, the trend has faced criticism from environmental campaigners who have warned that many investment firms that are committed to reaching net zero emissions are continuing to invest in high carbon industries and projects and are still failing to mobilise sufficient investment in clean technologies.

